Align Business Advisory Services Advises Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) on its Sale to FVLCRUM

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Align Business Advisory Services, has advised federal information technology contractor Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) on its sale to private equity firm FVLCRUM. The acquisition will expand AITC's rapid growth as a leading contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"It was a privilege to facilitate the acquisition of AITC," said Align CEO Dena Jalbert. "The company has a very exciting future in its work for the DoD, and FVLCRUM is an excellent partner to support its growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with FVLCRUM," added AITC Owner Gabriel Ruiz, LTC. "This partnership will accelerate our future growth through strategic initiatives."

"We are excited to partner with the AITC management team," said FVLCRUM Partner Chijioke Asomugha. "We look forward to supporting AITC's next stage of growth."

AITC, which possesses a Top Secret Security Clearance with safeguarding capabilities, provides full systems engineering and integration, acquisition support, product solutions as well as full cyber security & information assurance compliance support mostly to federal governmental entities and the Department of Defense.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC)

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an information technology and training solutions systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries, and more than fifteen states and 31 locations within the United States of America, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach. AITC is an SDVOSB-certified small business.

About FVLCRUM

FVLCRUM is a growth and operations oriented investment firm. Founded by partners with both operational and financial experience, the firm has been investing with a focus on minority owned businesses since 2013. FVLCRUM targets control investments in fundamentally strong lower middle market companies based in the United States. As a growth accelerator, our team allocates capital, experience, and resources to enable sustainable expansion supporting proven teams.

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Align is comprised of a team of experienced M&A experts, entrepreneurs, former business owners, CPAs, investment bankers, executives, and operators. Since its beginning in 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in transaction volume for business owners across the country. Align has been awarded best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy by Acquisitions International in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

