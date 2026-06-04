Align Business Advisory Services Advises Aquaphase on Acquisition by C&S Chemicals

"This transaction is a strong example of what can be achieved through a well-executed, competitive process," said Dena Jalbert, CEO of Align Business Advisory Services. Post this

"This transaction is a strong example of what can be achieved through a well-executed, competitive process," said Dena Jalbert, CEO of Align Business Advisory Services. "The level of interest we saw in Aquaphase was exceptional, which allowed the shareholders to evaluate multiple high-quality options and ultimately select a partner that offers both strategic alignment and long-term growth potential."

The transaction progressed on an accelerated timeline, reflecting both the quality of the Aquaphase platform and the strength of buyer conviction. Align worked closely with the shareholders to manage a seamless process from initial market outreach through closing.

"Our focus has always been on our customers and our people, so when we started looking for a partner, it was crucial to find someone who shared those same values," said Jason Gray and Melissa Davis of Aquaphase. "From the very first conversation with the C&S team, it was clear they were the right fit. We're excited to stay actively involved and continue growing Aquaphase, with the added strength of C&S alongside us. This feels like the perfect next chapter for Aquaphase and our incredible team. We're also deeply grateful to Align for guiding us through this process and helping us find a partner who truly aligns with our vision and culture."

Mike Chandler, Co-CEO at C&S Chemicals, added, "Jason and Melissa have built an exceptional business with a loyal customer base, a tenured team, and a track record of consistent growth. We're honored they chose C&S as their long-term partner and look forward to supporting Aquaphase's continued success in the Mid-South and beyond."

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Since 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in buy and sell side transactions. The firm was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America and was also ranked one of the Top 100 Small Businesses in the US Chamber of Commerce, while Acquisitions International named it the Best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy. Align has been featured by Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, Yahoo Finance and more. Learn more about Align at: https://alignba.com/

Media Contact

Media Team, Align Business Advisory Services, 1 8886027566, [email protected], alignba.com

SOURCE Align Business Advisory Services