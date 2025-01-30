Align Business Advisory Services Advises Level Roofing on Investment from Astara Capital Partners

Align Business Advisory Services, a leading lower middle market M&A advisory firm, has advised Orlando-based Level Roofing on its investment from private equity firm Astara Capital Partners.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Align Business Advisory Services, a leading lower middle market M&A advisory firm, has advised Orlando-based Level Roofing on its investment from private equity firm Astara Capital Partners. The acquisition was one of three made by Astara in the formation of Unified Service Partners, a multi-regional roofing platform.

"It was an honor to advise Level Roofing on this significant milestone in its growth," said Align CEO Dena Jalbert. "The team at Level Roofing has built an incredible company and its new partnership with Astara will continue to propel it to new heights in serving its customers."

Level Roofing's co-founders will remain active as owners and leaders in their branches within Unified Service Partners.

"By partnering with Astara, we'll be able to grow our business even faster," said Level Roofing Co-Founder Alejandro Rubin. "They have already helped us expand our sales and marketing team so we can broaden our geographic coverage within Florida."

Astara's Unified Service Partners also recently invested in Envision Roofing and Pappas Roofing, both based in Texas, with a pipeline for additional expansion to provide re-roofing services for residential, multifamily and commercial customers across the U.S.

Level Roofing co-founder Daniel Caceres added, "This is not only tremendous for us but also for our employees, who have been a crucial part of our success. We are excited about the opportunities they will have to develop their careers within the business."

About Unified Service Partners

Unified Service Partners (USP) provides re-roofing services for residential, multi-family, and commercial customers. USP serves both retail and insurance pay customers and currently operates in Florida and Texas. The company is actively seeking acquisition and partnership opportunities. For more information, visit www.unifiedservicepartners.com or contact Jeff Gerdes, USP's VP of M&A, at [email protected].

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm provides capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on various sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging & converting, food, building products, residential & facility services, industrial manufacturing, distribution & related services, and IT & business services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Since its beginning in 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in transaction volume for business owners across the country. Align has been ranked by the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, while Acquisitions International named it the Best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy. The firm has been featured by Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, Yahoo Finance and more. Learn about Align at: https://alignba.com/

Media Contact

Media Team, Fifth Avenue Brands, 1 8886027566, [email protected], alignba.com

SOURCE Align Business Advisory Services