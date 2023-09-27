Align Business Advisory Services Advises MacroCap Labs on its Sale to A111 Capital Partners

Mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Align Business Advisory Services, has advised MacroCap Labs ("MacroCap") on its sale to A111 Capital Partners.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Align Business Advisory Services, has advised MacroCap Labs ("MacroCap") on its sale to A111 Capital Partners. The acquisition will expand MacroCap's rapid growth as a leading contract manufacturer and supplement manufacturing company.

"It was a privilege to facilitate the acquisition of MacroCap Labs," said Align's CEO Dena Jalbert. "MacroCap has a very exciting future and A111 Capital Partners is an excellent partner to support its growth," said Align's Managing Director Craig Wendel.

"We are thrilled to partner with A111 Capital Partners," added MacroCap Labs President & CEO, Chris Wagner "This partnership will accelerate our future growth through strategic initiatives."

"We are excited to partner with the MacroCap Labs management team," said A111 Capital Partner John Harrison. "We look forward to supporting MacroCap's next stage of growth."

Peninsula Capital Partners participated in the transaction as a junior equity partner alongside A111 Capital Partners.

MacroCap engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance and lifestyle nutritional products. Their products are distributed by the largest Sports Nutrition Distributor in the USA, Europa Sports Products and can be found in major retailers such as GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Dicks Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, HEB, Giant Eagle, Smoothie King and many other major retail outlets.

About MacroCap Labs

MacroCap Labs is the manufacturer and parent company of national brands Nutrakey, REPP Sports, RAZE Energy & GPOP Foods. Each of these brands service their own individually segmented audiences and are sold within the same retail account base and distribution channels. This brand diversity not only gives MacroCap Labs a vertically integrated approach (from powder to shelf) but, complete and total coverage within the rapidly growing 10,000+ Domestic and International retailers.

About A111 Capital Partners

A111 Capital is a private investment firm focused on operator-led acquisitions of lower middle-market companies. With our infrastructure and committed capital, we support highly-skilled business leaders in their search for values-driven enterprises seeking an owner exit or transition. Our operators have proven track records leading high-performance organizations as well as world-class education in management disciplines. Our investment approach ensures the owner's legacy is preserved and expanded. We invest with the objective of building long-term, sustainable growth through strategic initiatives, operational improvements and active ownership.

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Align is comprised of a team of experienced M&A experts, entrepreneurs, former business owners, CPAs, investment bankers, executives, and operators. Since its beginning in 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in transaction volume for business owners across the country. Align has been awarded best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy by Acquisitions International in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

