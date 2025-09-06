ALIGN PRECISION Appoints Eric Ellis as Chief Executive Officer

"I am honored to lead this team and build on the company's strong foundation." Post this

Mr. Ellis most recently served as CEO of FMI Aerostructures, where he successfully led a company-wide turnaround and restructuring that drove strong financial performance. His more than 25 years of experience in the industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors includes nine years in leadership roles at L3 Technologies and six years as senior vice president and general manager at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

Mr. Ellis' ability to guide growth through operational excellence and build empowered, high-performing teams makes him ideally equipped to help ALIGN PRECISION sharpen its execution and unlock its full potential.

"ALIGN PRECISION is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for precision components across the aerospace, defense, and high-tech sectors," said Mr. Ellis. "I am honored to lead this team and build on the company's strong foundation. My immediate priority is to collaborate with our talented people to enhance our operational capabilities and further strengthen our partnerships, ensuring we continue to deliver the highest quality solutions to our customers and drive sustainable growth."

Media Contact

