Align™ ProTech Footwear Collection Delivers Maximum Stability & Comfort for Busy Service Professionals

Align™ Shoes, the newest brand from the Söfft Shoe Company, just released ProTech, a specialized footwear collection for service industry professionals who need maximum stability, comfort, and traction in fast-paced, demanding work environments.

ANDOVER, Mass. , Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Align™ Shoes, the newest brand from the Söfft Shoe Company, just released ProTech, a specialized footwear collection for service industry professionals who need maximum stability, comfort, and traction in fast-paced, demanding work environments.

Designed for restaurant, food service, hotel, custodial, retail, transportation, warehouse environments, and beyond, Align™ ProTech footwear features a wide platform base for maximum stability, a durable rubber outsole for maximum oil and slip-resistance, and a comfort midsole for maximum cushioning underfoot.

"Align™ ProTech is the ultimate essential footwear for hardworking service and hospitality professionals who spend long hours on their feet and need to move quickly throughout their shifts," says Paul Sylvia, Align™ Shoes Vice President. "From busy commercial kitchens to crowded serving floors where unexpected spills can occur, ProTech delivers the agility, support, and stability busy service pros can count on. Thanks to the slip-resistant outsole, they can pivot easily from task to task with confidence knowing the high-traction grip will help them stay on their feet, no matter what conditions they encounter on the job."

Busy service professionals will also appreciate the supportive, cushioned anatomical footbed inside every pair of Align™ ProTech shoes that conform naturally to the foot to provide optimum comfort. The men's styles also feature weatherproof leather and seam-sealed construction, and women's ProTech is equipped with a fluid toe shield to protect the front of the foot from spills.

To view the ProTech collection, visit AlignShoe.com, and get the latest updates on the Align™ ProTech collection on Instagram at alignshoes and on Facebook at Align Shoes.

Media Contact

Shelby Rudnicki, Align™, 9789334827, [email protected], alignshoe.com

SOURCE Align™