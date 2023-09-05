Align™ Shoes to Donate Portion of Sales to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Invites Customers to Shop Online During September Donation-with-Purchase Event

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Align™ Shoes is making it possible for everyone to help make a difference for families facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer. The company will donate $5 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every pair of full-priced footwear sold on AlignShoe.com through the month of September.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Align™ Shoes is making it possible for everyone to help make a difference for families facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer. The company will donate $5 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every pair of full-priced footwear sold on AlignShoe.com through the month of September.

"We have an incredible opportunity in the next 30 days to make a lasting impact in the lives of St. Jude patients, and anyone can get involved just by shopping our site," says Paul Sylvia, Vice President of Align™. "The more pairs of full-priced shoes our customers buy on AlignShoe.com in September, the more our donation will benefit the wonderful, life-saving work of St. Jude. It's a convenient, practical way for people to contribute, and hopefully, they'll be inspired to buy some as gifts for the upcoming holiday season, too. We can't think of a more special gift than one that helps a child in need."

The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Thanks to its supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

Align™ Shoes feature an innovative anatomic insole that provides all-day support, stability, and comfort. The company designs shoes for everyday wear and on-the-job styles for service and hospitality professionals and more. Align™ is part of the Söfft Shoe Company, which includes Nurse Mates, a proud supporter of St. Jude since 2016.

To join Align™ in supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, simply shop AlignShoe.com in September 2023 and purchase any full-priced footwear. A donation of $5 will be made for every pair purchased. For the latest updates, visit @alignshoes on Instagram or Align Shoes on Facebook.

