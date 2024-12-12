Aligned Modern Health Appoints Lauren Radcliffe Chief Marketing Officer

"With over 10 years of transformational patient outcomes and exceptional care, Aligned Modern Health is a true pioneer, meeting an essential and growing public need to ensure people have the right access and resources to optimize their health." Post this

"With Lauren's strong track record, the Company is now ready to execute our growth strategy for the future," commented Bret Bowerman, Co-Founder and Partner at Harbour Point Capital, a healthcare services-focused private equity firm. "As the demand for functional medicine surges, AMH is well positioned to continue its leadership position as we scale our geographic footprint and product offerings."

"With over ten years of transformational patient outcomes and exceptional care, Aligned Modern Health is a true pioneer, meeting an essential and growing public need to ensure people have the right access and resources to optimize their health," said Lauren Radcliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Aligned Modern Health. "I'm grateful to be working with Virginia, Bret, and the entire mission-oriented Aligned Modern Health team to help more people get back to living healthier and more fulfilling lives."

Prior to A Place for Mom, Radcliffe served as Vice President of Marketing at E*TRADE Financial and Vice President of Client Solutions at NBCUniversal. She also spent nearly a decade growing some of the most beloved beverage brands at Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Lauren began her career at Deutsch advertising in New York.

About Aligned Modern Health

Aligned Modern Health is a nationwide provider of functional medicine services and is Chicagoland's top-rated integrative care destination, delivering multiple specialties and treatment options under one roof to help empower patients to live their best lives. Aligned Modern Health offers the highest standard of patient-centered, evidence-based care at 18 locations in the Chicago area, staffed by over 100 doctors and wellness experts. The range of treatments includes Functional Medicine, Chiropractic Physical Medicine, Acupuncture, and Massage Therapy. For more information, visit www.alignedmodernhealth.com.

About Harbour Point Capital

Harbour Point Capital is a private equity investment firm that partners with the founders and executives of innovative, high-growth healthcare services companies. Harbour Point Capital invests in companies that deliver value to the healthcare system by improving access and enabling the provision of higher-quality care at lower cost. For more information, please visit www.harbourpointcapital.com

