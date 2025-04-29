Aligni Introduces Powerful New Quality Control Feature to Enhance Manufacturing Workflows

Aligni's Quality Control feature offers a fresh approach to documenting quality control, seamlessly integrating product lifecycle management, manufacturing resource planning, and quality control to transform manufacturing workflows, improve efficiency, and ensure consistent product quality. Post this

In today's fast-paced manufacturing environment, quality control is essential to ensure defect-free products, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Aligni's QC feature offers a fresh, more collaborative approach to quality management—moving beyond traditional, ad-hoc solutions. With a focus on three core objectives—enhancing collaboration, documenting process outcomes, and aggregating results for analytics—Aligni's Quality Control feature provides manufacturers with the tools to address root causes, optimize processes, and ensure materials meet strict quality standards.

Built for Collaboration

Aligni's QC feature enables efficient communication and coordination across production, engineering, design, procurement, and quality teams. By integrating seamlessly with Aligni's item master, build schedule, and procurement activities, users can easily track the progress of quality control discussions, decisions, and updates in real-time. Teams stay on the same page through centralized collaboration tools, ensuring faster decision-making and a smoother, more efficient workflow. Automatic documentation ensures compliance and provides a reliable digital paper trail for future reference.

"Aligni QC keeps our quality management streamlined and organized. It tracks issues and resolutions by build, helping us pinpoint problems and address the root cause. Plus, team discussions and resolutions are well-documented for future reference," said Ray A., a hardware engineer at Aligni customer Opal Kelly Incorporated.

Streamlined Workflow Integration

Aligni's Quality Control functionality integrates directly with day-to-day manufacturing processes, connecting design, planning, production, inventory, and supply chain. The result is a seamless flow of information across all departments, with real-time visibility into material status, defects, and inventory conditions. With built-in tools for quarantining, binning, labeling, and inventory management, quality assessments are streamlined, reducing errors and enhancing inventory control.

"The QC function in Aligni has improved our efficiency by consolidating data capture into one platform, eliminating redundant apps. We can now trace the flow of assemblies in real time, and the communication tools allow us to keep everything organized and traceable," said Jenn J., a buyer/planner at Opal Kelly Incorporated.

The feature's simple but powerful workflow is designed for both small teams and growing organizations. From the moment materials enter the system to the final quality assessment, teams can track progress, document defects, and sort materials with ease. New quarantine zones ensure that defective inventory is properly segregated, adhering to ISO standards while maintaining smooth operations.

Simple for Small Teams, Flexible for Larger Teams

Aligni's QC feature is flexible and highly configurable to fit any manufacturing operation. Whether you're dealing with complex multi-stage processes or simpler workflows, Aligni enables manufacturers to define defect categories, severities, and track data related to root causes, vendor performance, and compliance. Built-in best practices and sensible defaults ensure companies can get up and running quickly, without unnecessary setup time.

Pricing and Availability

Aligni Quality Control is available for free for all PLM and MRP plans until July 1, 2025. Subsequently, quality control is subject to Aligni's usage-based pricing with additional details available online.

For more information about Aligni's Quality Control features, or to start your free trial today, visit aligni.com/product/qc

About Aligni

Aligni is a leading provider of Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, designed to help manufacturers optimize their production processes, improve collaboration, and ensure quality. With a focus on flexibility, usability, and integration, Aligni's platform is used by companies of all sizes to manage their operations, from design and production to inventory and supply chain. Follow Aligni on LinkedIn or visit our blog for updates, tips, and news.

Media Contact

Aligni PR Team, Aligni Incorporated, 1 217.391.3724, [email protected], https://www.aligni.com/

SOURCE Aligni Incorporated