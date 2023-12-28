Aligning with Stanton the Blue Oval City's, Designer Construction LLC Spearheads Development in Stanton, Tennessee

Designer Construction, LLC has embarked on a significant collaboration with local authorities in Stanton, Tennessee, aiming to foster growth and development in the region. Following a pre-construction meeting with key figures including Mayor Allan Sterbinsky, the company has initiated improvements for the Cherry Street Living sub-division. Renowned for its innovation, Designer Construction brings a wealth of expertise spanning site-work infrastructure, excavation, framing, roofing, and turn-key projects for both residential and commercial developments. Blue Oval Living, LLC, the marketing arm, plans to construct nine spec-custom homes with premium features, offering pre-sale opportunities starting in January. Prospective buyers can personalize their homes with various options. Danny of Designer-Construction.com extends an invitation to accredited investors for potential joint-venture opportunities, aiming to contribute to the expansion of Stanton's commercial and residential landscape in response to the demands of Ford Blue Oval City. Mayor Allan Sterbinsky expresses excitement for Designer Construction's role in building up the community, anticipating a positive future for Stanton.
STANTON, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant development for Stanton, Tennessee, Designer Construction, LLC, a leader in innovative construction, has embarked on a new journey in collaboration with local authorities to foster growth and development in the region. Designer Construction is making the improvements for the residential Cherry Street Living sub-division.
Designer Construction brings a wealth of knowledge and an array of construction methodologies to the table. Their expertise ranges from site-work infrastructure and excavation including versatility of framing, roofing, unique custom exterior and interior designs, all elements of turn-key building of beautiful homes and commercial developments.
Blue Oval Living, LLC, the marketing arm of Designer Construction, LLC, is set to build 9 spec-custom homes. The homes will feature 9' ceilings, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, and custom kitchen cabinets with elegant finishes like granite or quartz countertops. The designs include engineered wood floors, gas or wood stoves in family rooms, spacious bedrooms, custom tiled bathrooms, oversized two-car garages, and a pergola on rear porch.
Pre-sale opportunities start in January. Groundbreaking for the first two homes is scheduled for February, as revealed by Blue Oval Living, LLC. Prospective buyers will have the chance to personalize their homes with various color schemes, tiles, countertops, and more.
Danny of Designer-Construction.com, says, "I'll extend an invitation to accredited investors interested in joint-venture opportunities for future projects. These projects aim to expand Stanton's commercial and residential landscape in response to the demand of Ford Blue Oval City."
About Designer Construction, LLC:
Designer Construction, LLC has been a cornerstone in the construction industry, renowned for its three-generational General Contracting experience and versatility in various construction methods. The company prides itself on creating infrastructures that not only meet current needs but also pave the way for future development.
Major Allan Sterbinsky: "We here in Stanton are excited for Designer Construction to help build up our community and can't wait to see what the future holds."
Media Contact
Danny Silsbe, Designer Construction, LLC, 1 (901)586-5833, [email protected], https://designer-construction.com
SOURCE Designer Construction, LLC
Share this article