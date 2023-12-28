Aligning with Stanton the Blue Oval City's, Designer Construction LLC Spearheads Development in Stanton, Tennessee

Designer Construction involvement in Stanton development. Post this

Blue Oval Living, LLC, the marketing arm of Designer Construction, LLC, is set to build 9 spec-custom homes. The homes will feature 9' ceilings, open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, and custom kitchen cabinets with elegant finishes like granite or quartz countertops. The designs include engineered wood floors, gas or wood stoves in family rooms, spacious bedrooms, custom tiled bathrooms, oversized two-car garages, and a pergola on rear porch.

Pre-sale opportunities start in January. Groundbreaking for the first two homes is scheduled for February, as revealed by Blue Oval Living, LLC. Prospective buyers will have the chance to personalize their homes with various color schemes, tiles, countertops, and more.

Danny of Designer-Construction.com, says, "I'll extend an invitation to accredited investors interested in joint-venture opportunities for future projects. These projects aim to expand Stanton's commercial and residential landscape in response to the demand of Ford Blue Oval City."

About Designer Construction, LLC:

Designer Construction, LLC has been a cornerstone in the construction industry, renowned for its three-generational General Contracting experience and versatility in various construction methods. The company prides itself on creating infrastructures that not only meet current needs but also pave the way for future development.

Major Allan Sterbinsky: "We here in Stanton are excited for Designer Construction to help build up our community and can't wait to see what the future holds."

