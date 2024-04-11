Aligning with the G7 AI Code of Conduct, Milestone CEO Emphasizes Industry Collaboration for Responsible AI

"We view upcoming regulations as an opportunity to strengthen responsible technology practices that respect civil liberties and human rights," said Thomas Jensen, CEO. Post this

As an early champion of digital rights protections, Milestone Systems signed the momentous 2018 Copenhagen Letter urging stronger privacy safeguards during adoption of GDPR. Milestone Systems adopted the G7's landmark Code of Conduct on Artificial Intelligence last year — becoming the first video management software company to align with internationally recognized principles for trustworthy AI development and use.

"We view upcoming regulations as an opportunity to strengthen responsible technology practices that respect civil liberties and human rights," said Thomas Jensen, CEO. "True alignment requires collaboration between the private sector, policymakers, academia, and civil society. The decisions we all make today around responsible AI will impact generations to come."

Milestone's commitment to responsible AI includes researching societal implications, conducting internal testing, and monitoring products post-deployment. Furthermore, we strive to integrate ethical considerations throughout the development process to ensure accountability.

Security industry editors met with Milestone Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Jensen to discuss the rise of Responsible Technology governance worldwide, and how the industry must work to achieve public trust given AI's increasing ability to extract insights from security data. A primary topic also included the critical role of human oversight in AI-assisted security systems.

AI Development and Use

"Right now, our industry has an urgent duty to take the lead in determining how AI technologies are developed to benefit society," said Jensen. "Through dialogues such as these at ISC West, we aim to chart a principled path forward for video technology — one founded on safeguarding human rights."

Milestone hosted these interviews on the heels of major regulatory moves such as the EU's proposed AI Act seeking to curb harmful applications while enabling most beneficial use cases to flourish. The European Commission's risk-based proposal categorizes AI systems based on their level of risk, with requirements and restrictions increasing accordingly.

The press meetings also followed President Biden's Executive Order signed in October 2022 that intends to manage AI's risks and impacts. While the US currently lacks comprehensive federal regulations, it is likely to follow the EU's lead as pressure mounts to govern AI systems.

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

