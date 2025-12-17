AliHelper Announces AI-Powered Coupon Matching for AliExpress™ Products, Surfacing Applicable Discounts in Under a Minute

AI-powered system finds real, applicable AliExpress™ coupons for specific products in seconds, eliminating manual promo code hunting.
LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AliHelper, a shopping assistant that helps users track prices and discounts, today announced an AI-powered coupon matching capability designed to identify and surface applicable coupons for specific AliExpress™ products based on shopper activity such as viewing items, saving favourites, and browsing categories.
AliExpress™ sellers can issue coupons with different conditions, including minimum order thresholds, category limitations, product restrictions, and short validity windows. Because these rules vary by seller and change frequently, determining whether an additional discount applies to a given item can require manual checking across multiple stores and promotion types.
AliHelper's new capability uses AI to standardize coupon terms and match them to relevant products. The system is built around three components:
- Coupon data collection: Aggregates available seller coupons and platform-wide promotions.
- Classification and structuring: Extracts key coupon attributes (category applicability, discount type, minimum order amount, restrictions, and validity period).
- Matching and recommendations: Connects eligible coupons to products based on user activity and generates product-specific coupon suggestions rather than general promotion lists.
"Coupon conditions often look simple at a glance but can be difficult to apply correctly at item level," said an AliHelper spokesperson. "This release focuses on turning coupon terms into structured data and surfacing eligible offers alongside the products users already browse or save."
The feature is available through AliHelper's supported products and services. Additional implementation details and supported platforms are published on AliHelper's website.
About AliHelper
AliHelper is a shopping assistant that helps users find discounts and track product information for online marketplace purchases. The service provides tools for identifying eligible promotions and monitoring deal availability across products and sellers.
More information: https://alihelper.net/en
Media Contact
Ivan Shmotyev, AliHelper, 351 932 707 095, [email protected], https://alihelper.net/en
SOURCE AliHelper
Share this article