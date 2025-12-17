AliHelper Announces AI-Powered Coupon Matching for AliExpress™ Products, Surfacing Applicable Discounts in Under a Minute

Instead of wasting time testing random promo codes, shoppers now see only real, applicable discounts for the exact products they want to buy. Post this

AliHelper's new capability uses AI to standardize coupon terms and match them to relevant products. The system is built around three components:

Coupon data collection: Aggregates available seller coupons and platform-wide promotions.

Classification and structuring: Extracts key coupon attributes (category applicability, discount type, minimum order amount, restrictions, and validity period).

Matching and recommendations: Connects eligible coupons to products based on user activity and generates product-specific coupon suggestions rather than general promotion lists.

"Coupon conditions often look simple at a glance but can be difficult to apply correctly at item level," said an AliHelper spokesperson. "This release focuses on turning coupon terms into structured data and surfacing eligible offers alongside the products users already browse or save."

The feature is available through AliHelper's supported products and services. Additional implementation details and supported platforms are published on AliHelper's website.

About AliHelper

AliHelper is a shopping assistant that helps users find discounts and track product information for online marketplace purchases. The service provides tools for identifying eligible promotions and monitoring deal availability across products and sellers.

More information: https://alihelper.net/en

Media Contact

Ivan Shmotyev, AliHelper, 351 932 707 095, [email protected], https://alihelper.net/en

SOURCE AliHelper