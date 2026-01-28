AliHelper launches DOGI Coin -- a reward currency that turns AliExpress browsing into real gift products

DOGI Coin turns everyday AliExpress browsing into real rewards — one click at a time. Post this

DOGI is not a cryptocurrency and not an investment product. It's a gamified in-app currency within AliHelper: coins appear during normal product browsing, and users can save them up to redeem later.

How it works

The mechanics are simple:

While you browse AliExpress, animated DOGI coins can appear on the page (visually — a gold coin with a paw).

1 click = 1 DOGI, and the more active the user, the more often coins appear.

Fixed rate: 1 DOGI = 0.01 USD (1 cent)

Important: when you collect a coin, a partner (affiliate) link is activated. The product price does not change for the user — the reward helps support the product and fund the bonus program.

How to redeem DOGI for a product

Saved DOGI can be redeemed for a real order inside AliHelper:

collect the required amount of coins,

choose a product within your DOGI budget,

submit the form (product link, delivery address, recipient details),

after verification, a moderator places the order — AliHelper pays for the purchase and the user receives the parcel.

Why it's safe

AliHelper emphasizes that DOGI Coin is a reward for activity, with no deposits or financial risk: the service does not request bank card details, and the purchase is placed and paid for on AliHelper's side.

Details: https://alihelper.net/en/features/dogi

About AliHelper

AliHelper is a browser extension for AliExpress that helps users find promo codes and discounts, track price history, and get additional advantages when choosing products.

Note: AliHelper (https://alihelper.net/en) is an independent application and is not affiliated with, approved by, or sponsored by Alibaba Group; AliExpress is a registered trademark of Alibaba Group.

Media Contact

Ivan Shmotyev, AliHelper, 351 932 707 095, [email protected], https://alihelper.net/en

SOURCE AliHelper