AliHelper launches DOGI Coin -- a reward currency that turns AliExpress browsing into real gift products

DOGI Coin is AliHelper's in-app reward currency that appears while you browse AliExpress—collect coins with a click and redeem them for real products. It's fun, simple, and designed to turn everyday shopping into bonuses.
LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AliHelper has introduced DOGI Coin, an in-app reward currency inside the AliHelper extension that users can collect directly on AliExpress pages and redeem for real products.
What is DOGI Coin?
DOGI is not a cryptocurrency and not an investment product. It's a gamified in-app currency within AliHelper: coins appear during normal product browsing, and users can save them up to redeem later.
How it works
The mechanics are simple:
- While you browse AliExpress, animated DOGI coins can appear on the page (visually — a gold coin with a paw).
- 1 click = 1 DOGI, and the more active the user, the more often coins appear.
- Fixed rate: 1 DOGI = 0.01 USD (1 cent)
Important: when you collect a coin, a partner (affiliate) link is activated. The product price does not change for the user — the reward helps support the product and fund the bonus program.
How to redeem DOGI for a product
Saved DOGI can be redeemed for a real order inside AliHelper:
- collect the required amount of coins,
- choose a product within your DOGI budget,
- submit the form (product link, delivery address, recipient details),
- after verification, a moderator places the order — AliHelper pays for the purchase and the user receives the parcel.
Why it's safe
AliHelper emphasizes that DOGI Coin is a reward for activity, with no deposits or financial risk: the service does not request bank card details, and the purchase is placed and paid for on AliHelper's side.
Details: https://alihelper.net/en/features/dogi
About AliHelper
AliHelper is a browser extension for AliExpress that helps users find promo codes and discounts, track price history, and get additional advantages when choosing products.
Note: AliHelper (https://alihelper.net/en) is an independent application and is not affiliated with, approved by, or sponsored by Alibaba Group; AliExpress is a registered trademark of Alibaba Group.
