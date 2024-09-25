Alina 210 Boca Raton Condominium Association Chooses FirstService Residential to Provide Management and Lifestyle Services

"We are thrilled to partner with El-Ad National Properties to help open the second phase of Alina Residences. With our extensive experience in luxury vertical living, our team can deliver the lifestyle envisioned for a property of this caliber," said Christopher L. Pappas, senior vice president. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with El-Ad National Properties to help open the second phase of Alina Residences," said Christopher L. Pappas, senior vice president at FirstService Residential. "With our extensive experience in luxury vertical living, our team can deliver the lifestyle envisioned for a property of this caliber."

With a focus on wellness, tranquility and elegance, the Alina community's resort-inspired amenities include a rooftop pool and sun deck with cabanas and a shaded lounge, outdoor yoga space, landscaped meditation gardens highlighted with water features, a high-end spa, bar, lounge, private dining, theater and more. Alina 210 is the property's most private offering, featuring an additional 16,000 square feet of amenities exclusively for its 30 residences.

"Resort-style living offers clear advantages for quality of life and an elevated resident experience. The Alina Residences community is truly doing this right," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "Our hospitality-trained team will provide unparalleled service to our residents and guests."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

