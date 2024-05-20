Alisha Clough and Meg Hixon Appointed to the Executive Team at CSI Companies

"We are extremely excited to welcome Alisha Clough and Meg Hixon to our executive team at CSI. Their expertise and leadership in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to push boundaries and achieve new heights," said CSI Companies CEO Chris Flakus. Post this

Meg Hixon's appointment as Chief Legal Officer reinforces CSI's dedication to effective legal practices and compliance. Hixon joins CSI after 18 years of legal practice with Rogers Towers, P.A. and Orr Cook. With her well-rounded background in legal affairs and her impressive track record of delivering outstanding results, Hixon will provide strategic counsel and guide CSI in navigating complex legal landscapes.

Adding Alisha Clough and Meg Hixon to CSI's executive team reflects the company's unwavering commitment to inclusion and exemplifies its dedication to creating a workplace that embraces individuals from diverse backgrounds. By elevating women into executive positions, CSI not only bridges the gender gap but also strengthens its leadership team with fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and comprehensive decision-making.

Expressing his enthusiasm for these appointments, CEO Chris Flakus stated, "We are extremely excited to welcome Alisha Clough and Meg Hixon to our executive team at CSI. Their expertise and leadership in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to push boundaries and achieve new heights. Their contributions will undoubtedly play a significant role in CSI's success in the coming years."

With the addition of Alisha Clough and Meg Hixon to CSI's executive team, the company is well-positioned for future growth, innovation, and continued success.

"The dedication of our executive leadership team to fostering growth and achieving excellence serves as an extraordinary source of inspiration and motivation. I am genuinely delighted to contribute to this exceptionally talented group and to champion CSI's ambitious vision for expansion through the advancement of our workforce and strategic initiatives," said Clough, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Emphasizing a robust culture and prioritizing our people, I am eager to enrich CSI's already exceptional workplace environment further and propel our team towards unprecedented levels of success and fulfillment."

"As a new member of this dynamic team, I am eager to contribute my skills and expertise to fuel our company's growth. I am excited to join a team dedicated to innovation and excellence and look forward to turning challenges into opportunities and driving our organization to new heights of success together," said Hixon, Chief Legal Officer.

