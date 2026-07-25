Alisira OÜ has published a set of findings examining why so many marketing dashboards continue to fail to surface the numbers that actually shape decisions. The review looks at the gap between the volume of data modern platforms can collect and the amount that actually gets used when a marketing team sits down to figure out what is supposed to happen next.

TALLINN, Estonia, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Widening Gap Between Data Collection and Decision-Making

What there is often a shortage of, according to Alisira, is a dashboard that actually connects the numbers it displays to a decision someone in the room is genuinely trying to make. That distinction is where most measurement setups tend to fall apart quietly. A dashboard can be full of activity metrics, things like impressions, click volume, and session counts, without ever getting around to answering the question a budget owner is really asking. That question is usually some version of whether a given effort is working and whether more resources should be put behind it. Engagement is easy to display. Revenue contribution by channel takes more work to calculate correctly, particularly once multiple touchpoints and delayed purchases are involved, so it is the piece that tends to be most often left out of the weekly report. However, it is also the piece that leadership actually cares about when the conversation turns serious.

Where Standard Dashboards Fall Short

Alisira's review identifies several categories of metrics that tend to be underrepresented on standard marketing dashboards, even in cases where the underlying data would in principle be accessible:

Cross-channel attribution, as opposed to last-click or single-platform credit

Customer lifetime value by acquisition source, rather than only first-purchase conversion rates

Time-to-conversion, which is frequently collapsed into a single count with no indication of the lag that is actually involved

Assisted conversions, where a channel contributed to a sale without being the final touchpoint

Cohort-based retention figures, in place of a single blended retention % that has a tendency to hide which groups are actually staying and which are quietly leaving

Part of the difficulty is traceable back to how fragmented most measurement setups tend to be in the first place. Only 32% of marketers globally measure their media spending across both digital and traditional channels, according to Nielsen, which leaves the majority of teams working from a partial view before the dashboard-design questions have even come into play. Alisira's findings suggest this is less a tooling problem than it is a structural one. What most organizations lack, more often than not, is a single point in the workflow where channel-level data is reconciled before it reaches a decision-maker in a usable form.

Alisira OÜ frames these findings as part of a broader shift away from dashboards built to display everything a platform can track, toward dashboards built around a smaller, more deliberate set of numbers tied to what a team actually decides to do next. The company plans to continue publishing analysis on measurement practices and marketing reporting in the months ahead.

Media Contact

Norman Drew, Alisira OÜ, 372 53687131, [email protected], https://www.alisira.net/

SOURCE Alisira OÜ