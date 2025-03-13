Alison Chace Tackles High-Stakes Roles in Clika, Netflix's The Gringo Hunters, and ABC's The Rookie

Alison Chace shines in Clika, The Gringo Hunters, Elsbeth, and The Rookie.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actress Alison Chace is making a commanding impact across film and television with key roles in Columbia Pictures' theatrical release Clika, Netflix's highly anticipated thriller The Gringo Hunters, and a guest-starring appearance on ABC's The Rookie. With a recurring role on CBS's Elsbeth recently added to her growing list of credits, Chace continues to solidify her place as one of Hollywood's most versatile and compelling performers. Feature Film Clika Arrives in Theaters August 15 Columbia Pictures and Sony Music Vision have announced the August 15 release of Clika, the debut feature from Rancho Humilde. Directed by Michael Greene, the film follows an aspiring musician's struggle to protect his family's legacy. Chace takes on the role of Donelle, a sharp-witted cartel lawyer who navigates the dangerous world of high-stakes negotiations with precision and poise. "Donelle can close a deal, command a room, and still have time to fix her lipstick," Chace says. "She's a powerhouse." Netflix's The Gringo Hunters Unveils a High-Stakes Manhunt Premiering in 2025, Netflix's The Gringo Hunters follows Mexico's elite International Liaison Unit as they track some of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives. Produced by Imagine Television and The Washington Post, the bilingual crime drama was shot on location in Mexico City and Tijuana. Chace joins an ensemble cast that includes José María Yazpik, Sebastian Roché, Harold Torres, and Mayra Hermosillo. "Filming in Mexico with Adrián Grunberg was an incredible experience—his precision and attention to detail made every moment on set dynamic," Chace says. Expanding Her Presence on Television with Elsbeth and The Rookie Chace's recurring role on CBS's critically acclaimed crime dramedy Elsbeth continues to grow, giving her the opportunity to collaborate with Emmy-winning actress Carrie Preston. "Carrie is everything I aspire to be—immensely talented, deeply kind, and the epitome of professionalism," Chace says. "She leads with such warmth and ease, making every day on set a joy." Additionally, Chace guest-stars as Dr. Glenis Roberts in an upcoming episode of ABC's The Rookie. "Working with Tasha Smith was a masterclass, and watching Patrick Keleher embrace his new series regular role was a thrill," she shares. About Alison Chace Chace has previously appeared in HBO's Succession, CBS's FBI, Netflix's Seven Seconds, NBC's Law & Order, and Apple TV's Dear Edward. She also directed the award-winning documentary Under the Same Sky, which was honored as Most Inspirational Film at Top Shorts. For more information, visit AlisonChace.com or follow her on Instagram @alisonchace.