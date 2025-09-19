Alison Chace To Star In Lifetime Thriller 'She Wants My Daughter' Premiering September 19, 2025

"Claire is a mother who will stop at nothing to protect her daughter—and in this story, that love is tested in the most terrifying way imaginable." —Alison Chace Post this

The suspenseful drama follows Claire (Chace), a devoted mother whose world unravels when her daughter Jenna reconnects with her birth mother Sara (Jordan Lane Price, The Dirt) through a DNA website. While Jenna is eager to forge a relationship, Claire grows increasingly uneasy. As Sara insinuates herself into their family, Claire begins to suspect she has a hidden agenda—one that could put them all in danger.

The cast is led by Justin C. Schilling as Marcus, Jordan Lane Price as Sara, and Leann Gardner (The Flash: Pursuit of Justice) as Jenna. They are joined by Kisha Barr (White House Plumbers) as Melissa, Lucie Fleming (Lady Cops, The Gallerist) as Elana, T.L. Flint (Bound) as Lenny, Elana A. Mugdan (Let's Make a Movie) as Kara, and Jamie Ragusa (FBI) as Detective Russo.

She Wants My Daughter is directed by Ian Niles, who co-wrote the script with Guy Harry. The duo also serve as producers under the Complex Corp banner. The creative team includes Rodrigo Obregon as cinematographer, Yannick Canton providing the score, and Harry also serving as editor.

The thriller is produced by Complex Corp for Lifetime.

About Alison Chace

Alison Chace is an award-winning actress and producer recognized for her standout performances in Elsbeth (CBS), The Rookie (ABC), Amazon's Countdown, and Netflix's The Gringo Hunters, among many others. Off-screen, Chace is the founder of Pink Wisdom, a positive haven for women that champions empowerment, and community through tools and resources designed to inspire resilience, confidence, and connection. She also leads LMC Productions and created The Dinger, a comedic digital platform spotlighting fresh voices and emerging talent.

About Lifetime Movie Network (LMN)

Lifetime Movie Network is a leading destination for original movies that bring suspense, drama, and unforgettable twists to millions of viewers nationwide. With a dedicated audience and a signature lineup of thrillers, LMN continues to deliver stories that captivate and surprise.

