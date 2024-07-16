Alison Gorham Promoted to Vice President at McShane Construction Company

"Alison is very deserving of this promotion," commented Mat Dougherty, President at McShane. "She has put immense effort toward building our Wisconsin office from the ground up, and her success can be seen through successful projects, a growing team, and the relationships she has developed." Post this

"Alison is very deserving of this promotion," commented Mat Dougherty, President at McShane. "She has put immense effort toward building our Wisconsin office from the ground up, and her success can be seen through successful projects, a growing team, and the relationships she has developed."

As Vice President, Gorham will continue to oversee McShane's projects and business development efforts in Wisconsin and will focus on expanding the firm's presence in the region.

"Leading our office in Madison for the past six years has been a privilege," Gorham stated. "I'm so proud of everything that our team has accomplished, and I look forward to continuing the momentum we've built in Wisconsin."

Gorham is a graduate of Marquette University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

About McShane Construction Company

Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

