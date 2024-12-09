Alithea Genomics Launches Full-Length DRUG-Seq to Unlock Full Power of Transcriptomics for Drug Discovery

"Full-Length DRUG-seq enables us to detect a wide range of biologically meaningful gene features and a much higher number of different transcripts, isoforms and splicing variants as compared to our 3' mRNA-seq solutions," said Riccardo Dainese, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Alithea Genomics. Post this

The MERCURIUS™ Full-Length DRUG-seq technology allows the preparation of Illumina-compatible RNA sequencing libraries for up to 384 samples in a time and cost-efficient manner. The kit enables full-length transcript coverage, as opposed to 3' coverage of the standard DRUG-seq kit, detecting over 40,000 different transcripts at only 4M reads/sample, reaching similar levels to non-multiplexed gold standard techniques. Furthermore, the technology allows the detection of different isoforms, splicing variants, and alternative promoters.

"The availability of Full-Length DRUG-seq is the latest in a series of new technology launches that we will continue through 2025. These new products and services will continue to leverage sample multiplexing and extraction-free procedures on an increasing number of sample types, and with shorter and faster processing times," Dr. Dainese added.

Alithea is now accepting orders for MERCURIUS™ Full-Length DRUG-seq kits and services.

About RNA Sequencing

RNA sequencing examines the quantity and sequences of RNA in a biological sample using next-generation sequencing (NGS). This data specifies which of the genes encoded in DNA are turned on or off, and to what extent, e.g., in a diseased cell or in response to a drug or different environmental conditions. This improved understanding of cellular biology can help guide decisions in multiple key steps of the drug discovery and development process.

Alithea commercializes massively multiplexed library preparation solutions for RNA sequencing. These technologies enable the preparation of hundreds of RNA samples for sequencing in a single tube. Traditional preparation of samples for RNA sequencing is expensive and time consuming, due to the large amounts of reagents and manual operations that are typically required. Alithea's BRB-seq (Bulk RNA Barcoding and Sequencing) technology drastically decreases the cost, time and resource consumption associated with RNA sequencing preparation.

About Alithea Genomics

Alithea Genomics is committed to developing solutions that simplify and streamline the generation of "big RNA data", which we believe will constitute the foundation of tomorrow's research and medicine. Our BRB-seq technologies and kits enable researchers to discover novel biomarkers and essential data needed to develop new drugs at a fraction of the traditional cost and time. Alithea Genomics was founded in May 2020 at the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland and has offices in Frederick, Maryland, USA.

