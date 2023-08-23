Alive Telecom Launches AntennasNow Online Store to Modernize Procurement of Public Safety Antennas

AntennasNow is the fastest, easiest, and most accurate way to purchase mission-critical public safety antennas. Tweet this

Because numerous antenna configurations exist based on frequency, antenna type, polarization, azimuth, and other factors informed by the municipality, topography, and network design, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and few, if any, suppliers are capable of stocking such myriad options.

"The clock starts ticking as soon as there is a disruption in vital communication," said Dan Barton, President of Alive Telecom. "Replacing a public safety antenna is typically a scramble and a gamble that requires multiple calls to multiple suppliers as well as the good luck to land on one that understands the exact specifications, has the unit in stock, and can ship it within a reasonable amount of time."

AntennasNow changes the way the market procures public safety antennas by providing a one-stop online store where buyers can find, validate, and purchase a replacement antenna in only minutes. Each antenna is built to the highest quality based on buyer specifications by Alive Telecom which has served the public safety and broadcast industry for over 20 years. Because Alive antennas are manufactured in the United States, fulfilment is fast which expedites the restoration of mission critical public-safety communications at the site.

"We're bringing the procurement of public safety antennas at long last into the 21st-century," added Alive's Barton. "AntennasNow removes the friction and inefficiency while modernizing the buying experience to be extremely easy. The response from the solutions ecosystem as well as municipalities and AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) has been extremely positive."

To use AntennasNow, buyers simply select from a series of configuration criteria to provide the optimal antenna. The store calculates the prices, shipping, and lead time. By creating an account, buyers can securely save payment information and shipping locations as well as view the status of current orders, previous selections, and past orders.

About Alive Telecom

At Alive Telecom, we love antennas. For more than 20 years, Alive has supported the ever changing and growing telecommunications marketplace by innovating and engineering industry-leading broadcast and public safety antennas. It's latest solution, AntennasNow, modernizes how the ecosystem procures public safety antennas by providing a one-stop online store that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most accurate shopping experience. Alive proudly designs and manufactures its antennas at its facility in Mokena, IL. So, fulfilment is fast and, should it be needed, support is an easy phone call away. Alive is trusted by industry leading public safety radio manufacturers, technology distributors and more because it provides the highest level of professionalism, service response, and quality workmanship. Learn more at www.alivetele.com.

