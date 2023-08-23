Alive Telecom Launches AntennasNow Online Store to Modernize Procurement of Public Safety Antennas

One-Stop Source Unlocks a Faster, Easier, and More Accurate Way to Purchase Antennas for Mission-Critical Communication Networks
MOKENA, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alive Telecom, an innovator in the manufacturing of broadcast and public safety antennas, announced the launch of AntennasNow, an online store which makes it faster, easier, and more accurate for integrators, installers, dealers, distributors, and other stakeholders to procure public safety antennas. The store offers virtually any antenna configuration to meet mission-critical communication network requirements and sets a new industry standard by guaranteeing shipment within 21 days or less.
Public safety personnel including fire, police, EMTs, and other first responders rely upon a network comprising approximately 140,000 sites to communicate and respond in real time to emergencies. Multiple antennas are configured to enable each site to provide 360-degree coverage within a certain radius. However, should an antenna fail due to damage or end-of-life, communication can be impacted and lead to delays which jeopardizes public safety response where every second counts.
Because numerous antenna configurations exist based on frequency, antenna type, polarization, azimuth, and other factors informed by the municipality, topography, and network design, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and few, if any, suppliers are capable of stocking such myriad options.
"The clock starts ticking as soon as there is a disruption in vital communication," said Dan Barton, President of Alive Telecom. "Replacing a public safety antenna is typically a scramble and a gamble that requires multiple calls to multiple suppliers as well as the good luck to land on one that understands the exact specifications, has the unit in stock, and can ship it within a reasonable amount of time."
AntennasNow changes the way the market procures public safety antennas by providing a one-stop online store where buyers can find, validate, and purchase a replacement antenna in only minutes. Each antenna is built to the highest quality based on buyer specifications by Alive Telecom which has served the public safety and broadcast industry for over 20 years. Because Alive antennas are manufactured in the United States, fulfilment is fast which expedites the restoration of mission critical public-safety communications at the site.
"We're bringing the procurement of public safety antennas at long last into the 21st-century," added Alive's Barton. "AntennasNow removes the friction and inefficiency while modernizing the buying experience to be extremely easy. The response from the solutions ecosystem as well as municipalities and AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) has been extremely positive."
To use AntennasNow, buyers simply select from a series of configuration criteria to provide the optimal antenna. The store calculates the prices, shipping, and lead time. By creating an account, buyers can securely save payment information and shipping locations as well as view the status of current orders, previous selections, and past orders.
About Alive Telecom
At Alive Telecom, we love antennas. For more than 20 years, Alive has supported the ever changing and growing telecommunications marketplace by innovating and engineering industry-leading broadcast and public safety antennas. It's latest solution, AntennasNow, modernizes how the ecosystem procures public safety antennas by providing a one-stop online store that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most accurate shopping experience. Alive proudly designs and manufactures its antennas at its facility in Mokena, IL. So, fulfilment is fast and, should it be needed, support is an easy phone call away. Alive is trusted by industry leading public safety radio manufacturers, technology distributors and more because it provides the highest level of professionalism, service response, and quality workmanship. Learn more at www.alivetele.com.
