Alivi Health Unveils Growth Plans That Will Add Hundreds of Florida Jobs

This is a watershed moment in our company's history, and it's also a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of Floridians. Post this

"No doubt, this is a watershed moment in our company's history, and it's also a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of Floridians," said Magdiel Rodriguez, CEO of Alivi. "If you have one lever to pull to improve health outcomes, it is transportation. Transportation barriers lead to rescheduled or missed appointments, delayed care, and missed doses of medicine. These obstacles can be particularly detrimental to people with chronic diseases and can lead to worse health outcomes."

Unlike many other companies that manage non-emergency medical transportation, Alivi considers itself a healthcare company and delivers its transportation services mindful of the specific healthcare needs of the patient populations it serves.

"Our recent growth has been fueled by the healthcare industry's increasing focus on delivering quality versus volume, and in that context, we have demonstrated our clinically integrated approach to transportation helps people get the care they need at the right time," said Caleb Rojas, President of Alivi. "We understand the medical nature of each trip and treat it accordingly. As a result, we contribute to our health plan clients' ability to deliver better health outcomes while improving member's experience. We mainly serve the most vulnerable, frail, and at-risk populations, and without our services, they will not be able to receive the medical attention they need and deserve."

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, transportation barriers disproportionately affect low-income individuals and families, and the inability to access transportation can be detrimental to long-term health. As a testament to the problem, five percent of all U.S. adults and eight percent of Black U.S. adults reported forgoing healthcare due to transportation barriers. Among those who rely on publicly funded health insurance, twelve percent were more likely to forgo needed care due to difficulty finding transportation.*

For more information about Alivi Health, or to schedule an interview, please contact Meieli Sawyer at (305) 668-0070 or [email protected].

About Alivi Health

Alivi makes healthcare more accessible, especially for vulnerable populations. It does so by building networks of specialty providers on behalf of health plans. Its networks include providers of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), physical therapists, optometrists, and those specialists related to delivering musculoskeletal health. The company manages all aspects of managing these benefits, from authorization to payment of claims – all in an effort to optimize the well-being and health outcomes of the health plan members it serves. For more information, visit Alivi.com.

*LB, S., M, K., D, G., & S, M. (2023, October 10). More Than One In Five Adults Forgo Healthcare Because of Transportation Barriers. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. https://www.rwjf.org/en/insights/our-research/2023/04/more-than-one-in-five-adults-with-limited-public-transit-access-forgo-healthcare-because-of-transportation-barriers.html

Media Contact

Meieli Sawyer, The Weinbach Group, 305-668-0070, [email protected], https://www.weinbachgroup.com

SOURCE Alivi Health