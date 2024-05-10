Aliyah Galea'i-Ava Crowned the 2024 Women's World Fireknife Champion

Thirty nine adults, featuring 32 men and seven women, gathered at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) to compete in the Men's and Women's Division competition of the 31st Annual World Fireknife Championship.

LĀ'IE, Hawaii, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty nine adults, featuring 32 men and seven women, gathered at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) to compete in the Men's and Women's Division competition of the 31st Annual World Fireknife Championship.

The women kicked off a very fiery evening with meticulously crafted routines that showed off their strength and skills in fireknife dancing. After a tough round of performances, the seven competitors in the Women's Division patiently waited for their name to be called as the winner of this year's competition. The final winners of the Women's competition are:

Results: Women's Division

1ST Place: Aliyah Galea'i-Ava, Lā'ie, HI

2ND Place: Silhouette Lemana Mauga-Sagaiga , Olympia, WA

3RD Place: Chandae Galea'i-Ava, Lā'ie, HI

Male fireknife dancers from all over the country and world continued the heated competition and displayed their skills and knowledge of this Samoan tradition. Through rigorous choreographed routines, the competitors showcased their strong, breathtaking performances for the chance to become a finalist in the competition.

Judged on skill, excitement, and costumes, the 32 competitors in the Men's Division were artistic and exceptional in performing enthusiastic routines and twirling up to two fireknives. Advancing to the Men's Division championship round tonight (May 9) are the following three finalists:

• Jacktai Laban, Apia, Samoa

• Tafili Galea'i, Lā'ie, HI

• Fumiya Matsushima, Wahiawa, HI

Tonight (May 9) will be the final night of the 2024 World Fireknife festivities. The three finalists will be competing in the Men's Division Championship for the title of 2024 World Fireknife Champion.

The World Fireknife Championship was established by the Polynesian Cultural Center in 1993 to showcase this proud Samoan tradition and encourage future generations to perpetuate this amazing combination of artistry, acrobatics, skill and bravery. Fire-knife dancing is rooted in the Samoan ailao, a warrior knife dance traditionally performed before battle utilizing the nifo oti, or "tooth of death."

For more information about the World Fireknife Championship, visit www.worldfireknife.com.

For information about the Polynesian Cultural Center or to make reservations, visit www.polynesia.com, or call (800) 367-7060. In Hawai'i, call 293-3333. To receive updates, event invitations and promotions, join the ʻOhana Club for free here.

Photo and Video Courtesy: Polynesian Cultural Center

Link to download: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/orpyrn9acm5jm1zh1du6i/AEBXEAQV_9IeX9mW5glLGhg?rlkey=b9kxh9g780niieto7pskq8wej&dl=0

ABOUT POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER

Located on O'ahu's beautiful North Shore, the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) is the only cultural attraction of its kind in the world and a favorite of both locals and visitors to Hawai'i. An engaging, interactive celebration showcasing the people, culture, arts and crafts of Polynesia, the PCC has entertained millions of visitors from around the world since opening in 1963. A non-profit organization, 100 percent of PCC's revenue goes to daily operations and to support the education of its student-employees from neighboring Brigham Young University-Hawaii. For more information, visit www.Polynesia.com

Media Contact

Shere'e Quitevis, Anthology, A FINN Partners Company, 1 (808) 539-3434, [email protected]

SOURCE POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER