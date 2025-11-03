ALK Capital and Cynosure | Checketts Sports Capital Reunite in Significant Strategic Investment Across European Football

The partnership expands ALK Capital's leadership as owner of Burnley FC in the Premier League and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona in La Liga, reflecting its growing influence across two of Europe's most competitive football markets. Post this

Alan Pace, Managing Partner of ALK Capital, said: "It's incredibly rewarding to reunite with Dave after our success together at Real Salt Lake. We share the same vision for what great sports ownership looks like — combining integrity, innovation, long-term value creation, and championship culture. Adding the Cynosure team and its founding partners Spencer Eccles and Randy Quarles brings deep experience, trusted relationships, and a successful investment track record, which we believe will enable us to accelerate our growth across Burnley, Espanyol, and the wider ALK network."

David W. Checketts, Founder and Managing Director of Cynosure | Checketts Sports Capital, said: "Alan and I have known each other for decades — as partners, colleagues, and friends. We built Real Salt Lake from the ground up, and now we can collaborate once again on two of Europe's most historic football clubs. I've long admired what Alan has accomplished with Burnley and more recently with Espanyol. We're thrilled to join forces to support their continued growth and global ambitions."

Spencer P. Eccles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Cynosure Group, added: "This partnership reflects exactly what we strive for at Cynosure — linking arms with exceptional people who combine operational excellence with disciplined, long-term investment. Alan's leadership at ALK exemplifies the future of thoughtful sports ownership: one that prioritizes a winning culture, a great fan experience, and honors the great heritage of these two Clubs. We're proud to be a big part of the dream of winning titles!"

The investment unites ALK Capital's proven football expertise with Cynosure | Checketts' experience across the sports industry, strengthening the growth trajectory of both Burnley FC and RCD Espanyol. Together, the firms will work to drive on-field performance, commercial expansion, and sustainable value creation across two of Europe's most competitive football markets.

The partnership also extends Checketts' deep ties to Burnley, where he has served as a board member and early investor since ALK's acquisition of the club in 2020.

Cynosure | Checketts Sports Capital Fund I is a newly launched private-equity fund founded by veteran sports executive David W. Checketts and Checketts Partners Investment Management in partnership with The Cynosure Group, anchored by the Eccles family. The fund, which is targeting $1.2 billion in capital commitments, seeks to invest in transformative opportunities across global sport — including professional teams, new leagues, venues, media, and technology — with offices in Salt Lake City and New York City.

ALK Capital is a leading sports investment and management firm and the controlling owner of Burnley FC (Premier League) and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (La Liga). The firm advances elite football through data-driven innovation, community engagement, and sustainable, long-term growth.

Advisors: ALK Capital was advised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a global leader in investment banking.

