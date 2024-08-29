ALKU Breaks into Top 50 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Andover-based staffing firm also recognized in life sciences and information technology rankings.

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading specialty staffing firm ALKU has been recognized as the 50th largest staffing firm in the country by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) in their annual rankings. ALKU was also ranked among the country's largest staffing firms specializing in life sciences and information technology (IT), accounting for two of its largest focus areas across 23 divisions.

For the first time, ALKU broke into the top 50 on SIA's 2024 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. list. In total, 241 companies generated at least $100 million in staffing revenue last year.

in staffing revenue last year. ALKU is 3rd on SIA's 2024 Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the U.S. list, which identified 27 firms that generated at least $25 million in life sciences temporary staffing revenue in 2023. 2024 marks ALKU's 10th consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition.

in life sciences temporary staffing revenue in 2023. ALKU's 10th consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition. ALKU is 20th in the nation in revenue generated by IT temporary staffing. At least 66 firms generated at least $25 million in this sector, according to SIA.

"Our ability to not only survive but thrive in a challenging market, marked by our entry into the top 50 and increased market presence, demonstrates our commitment to high quality service. said Rebecca Crossley, Director of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations at ALKU. "Any recognition of ALKU as a company reflects our people, whose dedication and efficiency have propelled our growth by doing everything right from the beginning, and from the inside. ALKU came onto the scene just 16 years ago and is already competing with many of the highest revenue-generating companies in staffing. We are honored to be recognized alongside some of the industry's leaders who have been setting standards for over three decades. We are excited to see what the future holds and look forward to continuing our incredible growth in the years to come."

Recognition from SIA comes on the heels of numerous recent honors garnered by ALKU, including Boston Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50, Best Places to Work, and LGBTQ Corporate Ally award, Fortune's 2024 Best Workplace for Millennials, Inc. 5000's 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, SIA's 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For and ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing List for Client and Talent Satisfaction.

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, facilitating critical solutions for businesses by providing highly specialized consultants across cutting edge industries including enterprise and healthcare technology, cybersecurity, life sciences and government. With more than 500 employees across seven locations nationwide, ALKU generates more than $600 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® company culture focuses on employee retention and growth, training and development and a highly specialized division-led operation model. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

