Alkuhme Earns NSF/ANSI 455-3 Cosmetics/Personal Care GMP Certification

"The general public is shifting their spending toward natural, green products. Having these types of products produced in an NSF-Certified facility like Alkuhme is the next step for all brands looking to the future." Tweet this

"This certification is a testament to Alkuhme's investment in and commitment to enhancing the quality of service we provide for our clients. The general public is shifting their spending toward natural, green products. Having these types of products produced in a Certified facility is the next step for all brands looking to the future as these regulations become adopted worldwide," said Steve Berry, Alkuhme's Chief Alchemist.

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

"The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455 GMP certification to Alkuhme's manufacturing facility."

Learn more about Alkuhme and NSF Cosmetics/Personal Care GMP Certification.

About Alkuhme

As a proud sponsor of Mother Earth, Alkuhme is committed to developing and manufacturing green and natural products. Alkuhme's carefully crafted laundry and household cleaning products, pet care, baby care, and personal care have all been developed with clean chemistry from natural ingredients. Whether you're looking to private label or contract package, Alkuhme's market knowledge and natural formulation expertise can help you reach target demographics, meet business goals, and maintain your facility—without the toxins.

Alkuhme's core values and eco-friendly philosophy drive our everyday manufacturing and packaging operations. Alkuhme is committed to upholding our social, ethical, economic, and environmental responsibilities.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With operations in 180 countries, NSF tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF is a Pan American Health Organization and a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

Media Contact

Steve Berry, Alkuhme, 1 248.934.0206, [email protected], alkuhme.com

SOURCE Alkuhme