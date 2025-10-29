All About Events announces a partnership with a new Paso Robles wedding venue

All About Events, the award-winning wedding and party rental company, announces a new Paso Robles wedding venue partnership with Willow and Oak. The 65-acre venue offers full rental services, from furnishings to catering equipment..

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All About Events, the award-winning wedding and party rental company, announces a new wedding venue in Paso Robles. All About Events and Willow and Oak have joined to supply the 65-acre venue with all of the wedding rental necessities. The rental services include access to the full rental catalog, including furnishings, catering, cooking, and dining accessories and equipment, plus a 10% discount for weddings held at Willow and Oak.

The 65-acre private Willow and Oak Estate is the perfect venue for a wedding rental partnership. The estate is designed to accommodate up to 22 overnight wedding party guests, and as many as 200 guests for the wedding and reception. A pond with a waterfront lawn, gardens, orchards, outdoor and indoor settings, has several options for the wedding ceremony, dining, and dancing.

The Paso Robles party rental company, All About Events, has been supplying event rentals and wedding consulting for California's Central Coast for more than a decade. The partnership with Willow and Oak Estates ensures the wedding party has a relaxing and romantic wedding weekend without worrying about the logistics of equipment rentals. All About Events works with the estate to coordinate delivery, setup, and breakdown after the wedding.

All About Events offers a wide range of rental options for events of all sizes. The company offers a variety of tent sizes and styles, perfect for small parties or large public events. The catalog of rental selections includes tables, chairs, linens, flatware, China, dance floors, glassware, lighting, climate control/umbrellas, rustic to elegant furnishings, and even catering services.

Quality equipment and quality service are hallmarks of All About Events. Rental equipment has been carefully selected for quality and craftsmanship. Each wedding or event is handled as the most important event of the year, because it is. The Paso Robles party rental team pays attention to every detail to ensure that each event is a resounding success.

Visit the All About Events website to check out the rental catalog. Browse the categories, check out the new items, check out the Gallery, and the Look Book. Take advantage of the online quote system, being sure to apply the discount for weddings at Willow and Oak Estate. Then, make an appointment to visit the Paso Robles showroom.

The experienced team is dedicated to making wedding and event planning as smooth as possible. Working with planners and coordinators every step of the way, the company's goal is to exceed expectations and help create an unforgettable event.

All About Events

2212 Golden Hill Rd.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 239-7777

