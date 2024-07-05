ALL ABOUT HER® Now Available on Walmart.com: Luxury Apparel, Fragrances, and Backpacks

DAVIE, Fla., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALL ABOUT HER® is an American brand label defined by an essence of femininity, confidence, allure, and independent style. Our luxury clothing brand offers fashionable, high-quality pieces at accessible prices. Sophisticated styles are enhanced with elements of intrigue. Our ready-to-wear collections are designed with precise attention to detail and an innovative vision.

We are thrilled that ALL ABOUT HER® has found the perfect home to drive our next phase of growth. We are blown away by Walmart's recognition of the great potential of our brand. We're impressed that our brand has carved its space in the apparel, handbags, and fragrances categories at Walmart.com. ALL ABOUT HER® has its sights set on expanding our reach through additional collaborations with forward-thinking retailers. We are also excited about future partnerships with other like-minded retailers and department stores. Any retail buyers interested in carrying the brand should contact [email protected]

About ALL ABOUT HER®

ALL ABOUT HER® is a feminine care luxury brand dedicated to providing high-quality apparel, fragrances, and backpacks. For more information, please visit our website www.allaboutherstore.com

