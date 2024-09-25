All Access with Andy Garcia Spreads Awareness For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A new segment on All Access with Andy Garcia features new and innovative therapies to treat childhood cancers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer is never easy to experience, with far too many losing their lives to the disease. Every year in the U.S., hundreds of children and adolescents die from cancer. While the five percent survival rate has improved over the past several decades, one child's death from cancer is still one too many. Improvements in preventing and treating cancers in children are increasing. All Access with Andy Garcia will explore these developments in an upcoming series.