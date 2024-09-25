All Access with Andy Garcia Spreads Awareness For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A new segment on All Access with Andy Garcia features new and innovative therapies to treat childhood cancers.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer is never easy to experience, with far too many losing their lives to the disease. Every year in the U.S., hundreds of children and adolescents die from cancer. While the five percent survival rate has improved over the past several decades, one child's death from cancer is still one too many. Improvements in preventing and treating cancers in children are increasing. All Access with Andy Garcia will explore these developments in an upcoming series.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and serves as a time to rally together to find better ways to prevent and treat the different pediatric cancers affecting children between the ages of 1 and 14 years old. The most common cancers affecting children are brain and other central nervous system tumors, lymphoma, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and neuroblastoma. Discoveries in cancer research are being made every day in hopes that one day, the battle being waged against cancer will be won with a cure.
All Access with Andy Garcia uses its platform on Public Television to highlight pressing issues affecting so many lives and the groundbreaking discoveries that can solve an array of problems. The short form programming dives into numerous topics pertaining to pediatric cancer treatments and highlights advances in technology, education, and so much more.
About All Access with Andy Garcia
All Access is hosted by Andy Garcia, the well-known Hollywood actor, director, and producer. The All Access series' mission is to educate viewers about various topics and developments throughout different industries. The segments are produced by an award-winning team of editors, videographers, and producers who all have long-standing experience working in educational television. All Access with Andy Garcia is distributed to Public Television stations throughout the U.S.
