All Aces Promotional Staffing Makes the Inc. 5000 Regionals List

Inc. magazine today revealed that All Aces Promotional Staffing, Inc. is No. 138 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

"After the pandemic decimated our industry, the experiential marketing industry has exploded, and we are thriving right with it. My team both internally and in the field make our programs succeed everyday. I couldn't be more grateful to them all!" Lauren Raimondi, CEO

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About All Aces Promotional Staffing

All Aces Promotional Staffing is an award-winning event staffing agency specializing in large scale events, experiential marketing programs, conferences, and product demos nationwide. From mobile marketing tours to mascots, product launches, and street teams, All Aces has provided high-quality staff for exciting programs across all industries since 2007. As a certified WBENC, All Aces values diversity and respect, which has helped build sustainable relationships with both clients and our large community of talent. Cutting edge technology and 50+ years of combined expertise in every corner of the events world has made it a leader of the event staffing industry. By taking a more personal approach with clients and staff and maintaining a family-like atmosphere, the team can whole heartedly say they LOVE what they do, and it shows in the results! www.acespromo.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

