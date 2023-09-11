All Charges Dismissed Against Andrew Barroway, Arizona Coyotes Minority Owner

Pitkin County, Colorado Court Judge Ashley Andrews on September 4, 2023, signed an order dismissing all charges against Andrew Barroway stemming from a March incident that drew widespread media interest. Today, Mr. Barroway released the following statement regarding the dismissal of the case.

ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pitkin County, Colorado Court Judge Ashley Andrews on September 4, 2023, signed an order dismissing all charges against Andrew Barroway stemming from a March incident that drew widespread media interest. Today, Mr. Barroway released the following statement regarding the dismissal of the case (Case # D0492023CR000024).

"My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me.