All Eyes on Spring Training After Winter CPHD Cohort Sets New Record with The Passive House Network

"More and more practitioners are recognizing how important it is to design safe, lasting buildings that respond to our changing world," says Becca Castellano, Education Coordinator at PHN. "Passive House buildings are essential to our climate mitigation and adaptation strategies. People are seeing this, and seeing that it's possible to learn to design them, and they want in."

Studies have shown that Passive House outperforms other building standards in delivering resilient, healthy, efficient buildings, and while you do need training to successfully apply these standards to your designs, that training doesn't have to be overly complicated. The CPHD course contains an accessible mix of on-demand content and live-online events, enabling students to work on the material at their own pace.

"The flexibility to be able to quickly take in a 15 minute lesson at lunch or while winding down in the evening has really worked for me," says Jason Harrington from Harrington Construction LLC, a design professional who enrolled in the record-setting Winter Cohort. "With the addition of just a few short live coaching sessions, I was able to have my questions answered and concepts clarified as needed."

While the Winter Cohort is gearing up for their exams, a new community of students is getting ready to join them. The Spring CPHD Cohort officially kicks off on April 18th, but for those who registered early, the learning has already begun. With early-access to materials, students can begin the coursework immediately, ensuring they're ready for the July exam. Once they pass, they'll be well on their way to designing a better environment, one building at a time.

For more information on courses from the Passive House Network, visit https://passivehousenetwork.org/ or email [email protected].

About PHN:

The Passive House Network (PHN) is a 501(c)3 that provides Passive House high-performance building education and resources to professionals across the U.S. that transform how they think and work with buildings. PHN provides professionals a complete skill set to reliably produce new and renovated buildings that use dramatically less energy for effective and affordable climate action.

About Passive House:

Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.

The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.

The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification, and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com http://www.passipedia.org

The International Passive House Association is a membership, communications, and global community-building arm of the Passive House Institute with over 30 affiliated regional Passive House organizations around the world. https://passivehouse-international.org/

