All-Female Surgical Team at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital Performs Cardiac Surgery in Honor of International Women's Day

"Women are notably underrepresented in surgical specialties, but it's our hope that today's event will serve as a powerful reminder for future generations of young women that they are more than capable of achieving their career goals in the field of medicine," said Dr. Lee. Post this

Dr. Lee and her team today performed a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) procedure, an open-heart surgical technique that bypasses blocked coronary arteries by grafting a healthy blood vessel (usually an artery in the chest wall and a vein taken from the leg) to create a new pathway for blood to flow to the heart muscle, restoring oxygen supply and preventing cardiac incidents like a heart attack.

AGH's all-female surgical team is emblematic of a nationwide movement to advocate for greater representation of women in medicine, especially the surgical fields – since Dr. Lee joined AHN in 2020, having an all-female heart surgery team has become a more routine occurrence at the hospital.

Even so, women have been – and continue to be – underrepresented in surgical specialties nationally. In fact, data from the Association of American Medical Colleges suggests that women make up less than 17% of the surgeons within the seven most common surgical specialties.

"It's a special honor to be in the operating room today among such talented, highly skilled female clinical professionals," said Dr. Lee. "Women are notably underrepresented in surgical specialties, but it's our hope that today's event will serve as a powerful reminder for future generations of young women that they are more than capable of achieving their career goals in the field of medicine."

International Women's Day, which takes place during Women's History Month, is recognized on March 8, and is considered a global celebration that honors women, advocates for gender equality, and pays tribute to the female pioneers who paved the way for socio-economic advancements around the world over the decades.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 22,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

Nikki Buccina, Allegheny Health Network, 412-596-2679, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network