All Four Gospels, Now In Chronological Order In One Book

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gary Scarano shares the Greatest Story Ever Told in a unique way in The Jesus Gospel: A First Word-for-Word Combination of the Four Gospels ($24.99, paperback, 9781545620441; $35.99, hard cover, 9781545620434; $9.99, e-book, 9781545620427).
When Gary was first introduced to the Bible, he was surprised he couldn't find Jesus' entire life story in just one book. He had to read Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, and mix and match them to put the pieces in chronological order. At one point, he actually cut up the pages of a Bible and pasted them together so the events were in order. Now, he has put that work together into one book using only Scripture verses so others can read about Jesus' life as one, continuous story.
"Now, for the first time ever, The Jesus Gospel combines Matthew, Mark, Luke and John in an easy-to-read chronology… A biography of Jesus, blended into a single, complete timeline, with nothing left out," said Scarano.
Gary has his MBA from Columbian University and is a Christian writer and Bible study teacher from Daytona Beach, Florida. He contributes articles to national news site Joe Hoft (UnderDogReport.com) on current events from a Christian perspective, and works part-time for Dr. Surajit Khanna, who is seeking nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Scarano also teaches a Bible study Thursday evenings and was the founder of ReachOUT.tv, a Christian TV talk show on what Christians were doing OUTside of the church, to over 3.4 million households. Scarano and his wife, Debbie, are the parents of three daughters.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Jesus Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
