All In One Accounting Rebrands as Accountinuity, Launches Accounting Talent Recruiting Services

"We make our clients' lives easier by taking care of the accounting and financial complexities so they can focus on what they do best – growing their business." Post this

"Although the All In One Accounting name is going away, the service that our clients receive won't change," said Heide Olson, founder, and CEO of Accountinuity. "In fact, the focus through Accountinuity will make it even better. We make our clients' lives easier by taking care of the accounting and financial complexities so they can focus on what they do best – growing their business."

Accountinuity offers its clients the complete flexibility that entrepreneurs need in how they use the company's accounting and finance services, meaning that Accountinuity clients can focus on profitably scaling their businesses.

"Every business's need for accounting services is different. Often, entrepreneurs are uncertain about the level of accounting support they may need," Olson observed. "That is why we make it our first aim to understand our client's needs and advise them on options for their business, whether using our outsourced services or making a direct hire. We will even recommend our own exit when they have outgrown our services."

In addition to providing outsourced and urgency accounting services, Accountinuity is expanding its services to provide accounting talent recruiting for companies that have their own internal accounting teams but need to grow or replace the talent they have on their teams. While the accounting and finance services from Accountinuity are focused on entrepreneurial clients, the accounting talent recruiting services are aimed at larger companies.

"We take pride that our clients have long viewed our team as their own. That alignment is important to entrepreneurs that need to move fast and have access to a wide range of financial and accounting expertise," said Vice President of Operations Stephanie Hauschild. "Now, with the addition of our recruiting services, they can not only get highly vetted talent, but we can also bridge the coverage gap, assuring complete continuity of their financial operations."

The need for focused and efficient accounting services and rigorous talent recruitment has never been greater. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 300,000 accountants have left the profession between 2019 and 2022.

Along with its commitment to the success of its clients, All In One Accounting has been recognized for its workplace culture and business success.

All In One Accounting has been named one of the Best Places to Work honorees by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal five times in the last decade. All In One Accounting also has been named to lists ranging from the Inc. 5000 to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Fast 50.

For more information on Accountinuity, visit accountinuity.com.

About Accountinuity

Accountinuity was founded as All In One Accounting (AIOA) in 2004 by Heide Olson. What began as a simple idea to help small businesses outsource knowledgeable accounting professionals on an as-needed basis has grown Accountinuity into a very successful small business partner, providing general accounting, bookkeeping, controller, and CFO needs to thousands of clients over the past 20 years. Based in Eagan, Minnesota, Accountinuity has grown from one employee to over 95 professionals who share these common goals: to give outstanding client service, be passionate about small business, and to grow and develop personally and professionally. Accountinuity drives its operations on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), the same platform used by many of its entrepreneurial clients to clarify, simplify and achieve their vision. Accountinuity's sister brand is Veracity Pros, which provides comprehensive outsourced accounting and finance services to small- to mid-size nonprofits in the U.S.

Media Contact

Brant Skogrand, APR, MBC, CPPM, All In One Accounting, 1 612-314-3803, [email protected], https://www.accountinuity.com/

SOURCE All In One Accounting