All-In-One Energy Metering Has Arrived -- Introducing the IoTEmeter Series by Smart Charging Technologies

"A utility bill only shows energy consumption, but it doesn't reveal which zones drive costs or where waste occurs. IoTEmeter changes that conversation." Nasser Kutkut, Ph.D., D.B.A, Founder, Smart Charging Technologies Post this

IoTEmeter — Sub-Panel Energy Metering

Installed at electrical distribution sub-panels, IoTEmeter provides continuous zone-level visibility into where energy is consumed across a facility — the data that utility bills and periodic studies can't provide. One device monitors many loads.

Measures energy consumption for specific areas or equipment

Supports accurate cost allocation by area or load

Surfaces energy waste and highlights optimization opportunities

Cellular-connected — a licensed electrician installs, cellular handles the rest

Designed for facility managers, energy efficiency consultants, property and industrial operators, and remote energy system operators.

IoTEmeter SP — Equipment-Level Power Metering and Remote Control

Installed inline on a single AC power feed, IoTEmeter SP meters energy at the individual asset level and adds built-in remote power control — no on-site visit required.

Available in two configurations:

Single-phase, 208/240VAC — for legacy EV charging ports, onboard chargers, and standalone industrial equipment

Three-phase, 208VAC, 480VAC, and 600VAC — for eTRUs, three-phase industrial infrastructure, and remote outdoor sites (IP66 / NEMA 4X rated)

Both variants capture power usage per asset, charger usage on dedicated outlets, load patterns over time, and support on/off remote reboot and power scheduling. Three years of cloud access and alerts included.

Availability

The IoTEmeter Series is available now. To request a product review or speak with an SCT specialist, visit SmartChargeTech.com/iotemeter or contact the team directly at [email protected]

Media Contact

Katherine Perez, Smart Charging Technologies, 1 3215767523, [email protected], https://www.smartchargetech.com/

SOURCE Smart Charging Technologies