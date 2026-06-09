All-In-One Energy Metering Has Arrived -- Introducing the IoTEmeter Series by Smart Charging Technologies

Most energy metering solutions are sold in pieces — meter here, data converters there, enclosure extra, cellular there, and data plan billed monthly. IoTEmeter Series ends that. One complete package. One decision. Data flowing from day one.
ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Charging Technologies (SCT), maker of cellular-connected devices for motive power fleets, today announced the IoTEmeter Series — a complete, turnkey energy metering solution that ships with everything needed to start collecting real energy data: meter, enclosure, cellular connectivity, and a five-year LTE data plan, all in one package. While competitors sell each component separately — driving complexity and total solution costs to more than twice the price before a single reading is taken — IoTEmeter arrives ready to deploy. No add-ons. No monthly data plans to manage. No vendor juggling.
The series covers two distinct use cases: IoTEmeter provides zone-level energy visibility at the facility sub-panel, and IoTEmeter SP delivers inline power metering and remote control at the individual equipment level. All data feeds directly into SCT's Smart Telemetrics platform.
IoTEmeter — Sub-Panel Energy Metering
Installed at electrical distribution sub-panels, IoTEmeter provides continuous zone-level visibility into where energy is consumed across a facility — the data that utility bills and periodic studies can't provide. One device monitors many loads.
- Measures energy consumption for specific areas or equipment
- Supports accurate cost allocation by area or load
- Surfaces energy waste and highlights optimization opportunities
- Cellular-connected — a licensed electrician installs, cellular handles the rest
Designed for facility managers, energy efficiency consultants, property and industrial operators, and remote energy system operators.
IoTEmeter SP — Equipment-Level Power Metering and Remote Control
Installed inline on a single AC power feed, IoTEmeter SP meters energy at the individual asset level and adds built-in remote power control — no on-site visit required.
Available in two configurations:
- Single-phase, 208/240VAC — for legacy EV charging ports, onboard chargers, and standalone industrial equipment
- Three-phase, 208VAC, 480VAC, and 600VAC — for eTRUs, three-phase industrial infrastructure, and remote outdoor sites (IP66 / NEMA 4X rated)
Both variants capture power usage per asset, charger usage on dedicated outlets, load patterns over time, and support on/off remote reboot and power scheduling. Three years of cloud access and alerts included.
Availability
The IoTEmeter Series is available now. To request a product review or speak with an SCT specialist, visit SmartChargeTech.com/iotemeter or contact the team directly at [email protected]
Media Contact
Katherine Perez, Smart Charging Technologies, 1 3215767523, [email protected], https://www.smartchargetech.com/
SOURCE Smart Charging Technologies
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