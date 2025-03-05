All-Inclusive Digital Search Solution Launches By EBSCO Information Services and The New York Public Library

"I'm delighted to announce the launch of EDS. With its implementation, we will enhance how users discover materials, whether they are looking for e-books, online journals, scholarly resources or other formats." Post this

"I'm delighted to announce the launch of EDS. With its implementation, we will enhance how users discover materials, whether they are looking for e-books, online journals, scholarly resources or other formats," said Denise Hibay, Astor Director for Collections and Research Services at The New York Public Library. "This powerful search solution supports a user-friendly exploration of our rich online resources collection."

"EDS aggregates resources from diverse sources, creating a streamlined, one-stop search solution that supports learning, research, and exploration across NYPL's e-collections," said Tim Lull, EBSCO Senior Vice President, Discovery, User Experience and Platform Services. "This collaboration enables NYPL to offer a more powerful search tool to enrich all users' library experience."

Information about EBSCO Discovery Service is available at https://www.ebsco.com/products/ebsco-discovery-service.

About The New York Public Library

The New York Public Library is a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations-including research and branch libraries-throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming, and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library serves nearly 17 million patrons who come through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at nypl.org. Visit the Library's new Online Resources and Databases webpage. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development. EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

