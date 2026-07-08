All Kinds of Therapy Expands Directory Ecosystem with Wave of Innovative 2026 Partners

"Families deserve unfiltered visibility into how staff are onboarded and how clinical operations run, beyond the marketing spin." Post this

Broadening the Continuum of Care: The Newest 2026 Partners

The newly added partners represent the evolving continuum of care families rely on as they search for options online, spanning boarding schools, neurodiverse support, clinical treatment, and crisis response, with coaching, clinical, and in-home treatment and support:

Transitional Living: Northwest College Support (ID) and Red Cedar Transitions (NC) provide foundational frameworks for independence for young adults stepping down into secondary and collegiate environments.

Alternative Post-Secondary / Gap Year: Gemba Boise (ID) elevates the platform's post-secondary database by adding intentional, growth-focused gap-year programming.

Small Boarding Schools: The Leelanau School brings its highly respected, experiential curriculum in Michigan to the platform's specialized small boarding school filter, alongside Vermont's Rock Point School. Both nearing a century of operation, these schools are dedicated to small, personalized classes and deeply connected student communities.

Clinicians & Specialized Virtual Practices: Independent therapeutic consulting joins the network via Chris McDuffie Counseling (MSW, CADCII) and the remote and in-person clinical services of Elizabeth Sheen (LPCC, LMHC, LPC / Cultivate & Flourish), both based out of Southern California, along with Potentia Academics, which provides academic coaching based in Bend, Oregon.

Intensive Recovery & Treatment Programs: Southern California's Community West provides relationship-based mental health care and transitional living; Oregon-based Skyline Recovery offers sophisticated, locally-rooted partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and after-care; and Maine's Cornerstones of Maine pairs short-term residential stabilization, including a dedicated autism-spectrum RTC track, with a full step-down continuum of transitional living and supportive apartments. Rounding out the bullet point, Braveminds Academy offers a specialized residential mental health treatment center with continued education for adolescent males in Florida.

Crisis Management, Intervention & Transport: Recognizing that the road to recovery begins long before campus arrival, Koplin Consulting provides in-home intensive behavioral health services and case management, while Interactive Youth Transport brings essential trauma-informed, clinically backed youth transport to the network.

Championing Search Transparency

"Families deserve unfiltered visibility into how staff are onboarded and how clinical operations run, beyond the marketing spin," said Jenney Wilder, Producer and Founder of All Kinds of Therapy. "This growth brings practitioners, transport teams, gap-year innovators, and specialized boarding schools into our standardized database, so families in crisis can confidently assess variables like caseloads, staff training, and clinical intent in real time."

Through these ongoing partnerships, All Kinds of Therapy strengthens its standing as a leading consumer-advocacy platform in the behavioral healthcare space, enabling users to map out entire treatment trajectories — from initial crisis transport to independent young-adult step-down programs.

To learn more about becoming a Basic or Premium partner on the platform, visit www.allkindsoftherapy.com/pricing/.

About All Kinds of Therapy

Since 2015, All Kinds of Therapy has been the leading web platform connecting families to interventions, treatment programs, and small boarding schools for pre-teens, teens, and young adults under 35. The platform prioritizes transparency, giving families the information they need to compare programs across the full continuum of care for mental health treatment, behavioral healthcare, co-occurring disorders, learning disabilities, addiction/recovery, sober living, and supported living. All Kinds of Therapy connects families with experts and equips parents through its educational blog and newsletter, which maintains a 37% open rate and 4.8% click-through rate.

Media Contact

Jenney Wilder, All Kinds of Therapy, 1 202-630-2563, [email protected], www.allkindsoftherapy.com

SOURCE All Kinds of Therapy