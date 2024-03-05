All-New ADLINK IP69K Panel PCs - precision engineered for the toughest industrial environments

"The Titan2 IP69K Stainless Steel Industrial Panel PCs are designed to enhance data visualization at the edge, optimizing production processes through in-depth analysis." Post this

ADLINK launches Titan2 series IP69K Stainless Steel Industrial Panel PCs, designed for demanding industrial environments.

Corrosion-resistant housing, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, and M12 connectors ensure stability, hygiene, and seamless IIoT integration.

Customizable options and powerful computing make Titan2 ideal for food processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive production, and more.

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announces the launch of its Titan2 series of IP69K Stainless Steel Industrial Panel PCs, specially crafted for the most challenging industrial settings. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive production, these robust and reliable panel PCs offer superior stability even under heavy usage and adhere to stringent hygiene standards.

The Titan2 series features a truly flat panel and corrosion-resistant 304 (optional 316) stainless steel housing, making it easy to clean using high-pressure hot water or alcohol wipes to ensure optimal hygiene. Operating temperatures ranging from -10°C to +50°C further enhance the adaptability of these industrial-grade PCs.

Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i3 BGA SoC processors, the computing power of the Titan2 series is complemented by M12 connectors, providing seamless connections coded for a perfect fit in IIoT applications. The flexible interface includes two 'spare' M12 connections for additional functionality, such as I/O expansion; USB 3.2 Gen.1 and more.

ADLINK offers customization options to tailor the PC to individual requirements, such as minimizing screen reflection with optical bonding, increasing brightness (up to 1,000 nits) for clearer displays in varying lighting conditions, and incorporating features like RFID and a built-in front camera for identity recognition. Additional options include internal 2.5" SSD, LTE/5G and Wi-Fi 6/BT5.2 modules.

The Titan2 IP69K Stainless Steel Industrial Panel PCs are designed to enhance data visualization at the edge, optimizing production processes through in-depth analysis. Ideal for various industries including food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mining, agricultural automation and automotive manufacturing. Key applications include Machine Control Panel Computer, Production Line Computer and System Management.

Discover the advanced technology and operational support capabilities of the Titan2 series of IP69K Stainless Steel Industrial Panel PCs. Explore how this cutting-edge solution can elevate and optimize your operations.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) is a leader in edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in intensive care units to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car. More than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and is part of the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee, and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT, and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation, and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK has enabled the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society worldwide. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, [email protected], www.adlinktech.com

SOURCE ADLINK Technology