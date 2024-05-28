All Pro Tour Heads to Duncan, OK for The Territory Classic

Duncan, OK - The All Pro Tour (APT) will be coming to Duncan, OK to partner with the DRH Health for The Territory Classic. The Territory Classic presented by DRH Health will feature over 100 of the best PGA hopefuls competing at The Territory Golf and Country Club, the host site for U.S. Open Local Qualifying.
DUNCAN, Okla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to partner with the Territory Golf & Country Club to bring back for the 2nd year The Territory Classic Golf Tournament. A fun week beginning with 2 Pro-Am rounds and a Junior Clinic and ending with a 4-day APT Tournament" - Said Cyndi Crook, Executive Director, DRH Health Foundation/Community Relations
The Territory Classic will be the eighth event of the 2024 APT season. The tournament will be held June 12th - 15th, 2024 at The Territory Golf and Country Club. The week will include a 72-hole championship finishing on Saturday, June 15. The tournament purse is expected to be $130,000 with the tournament champion taking home a guaranteed minimum of $20,000.
"This will be our second year at The Territory and we could not be more excited to return to Duncan! The staff and the course are first class and DRH Health knocked the event out of the park last year. We were very impressed with how well organized the tournament was as a first year event and we know it will only get bigger and better from here. The Territory Classic is definitely a new favorite stop on the All Pro Tour schedule!" Taylor Deike, All Pro Tour Tournament Manager.
For more information on The Territory Classic, please visit our website:
https://drh-health-championship.perfectgolfevent.com/
To Volunteer, please visit http://www.signupgenius.com/org/2024TTC to sign up.
Media Contact
Visit Duncan, Duncan Convention & Visitor's Bureau, 5802522900, [email protected], www.visitduncan.org
SOURCE Duncan Convention & Visitor's Bureau
Share this article