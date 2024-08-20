All Student Housing Operators and Managers Must Read This: A New White Paper By Campus Technologies Inc

"In the modern student housing community, the wiring infrastructure often goes unnoticed, yet it plays a crucial role in ensuring seamless wired and wireless Internet service for residents." Post this

Typically, properties feature two types of low voltage wiring: fiber optic cables that distribute bandwidth and copper wires that connect wall jacks to the nearest fiber handoff. Both types of wiring present unique challenges.

Fiber Optic Cables

Fiber optic cables are categorized into Single Mode (SMF) and Multi-Mode (MMF). Properties equipped with Single Mode fiber can rest easy, as it remains viable for the foreseeable future. However, older Multi-Mode fiber, which cannot support more than 1 Gigabit per second over typical student housing distances, may require upgrading to Single Mode to maintain adequate Internet service levels. This upgrade can be costly, depending on the property's size, layout, and initial installation.

Copper Cables

Copper cables, often referred to as UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pair) or by categories such as Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6, etc., generally have a planned lifespan of 15-20 years. The actual lifespan depends on installation quality and environmental conditions. While copper cables can exceed their expected lifespan if well-maintained, they will eventually need replacement. Properties built before 2009 may soon face this challenge.

Capability Considerations

Most student housing Internet systems today are designed to deliver 1 Gigabit per second to individual jacks. This is achievable with Cat5e, Cat6, or Cat6A cables, but not with Cat5, which maxes out at 100 Mbit. As new applications and systems, such as WiFi 7, emerge, requiring more than 1 Gigabit per access point, the wiring infrastructure must support these higher speeds. The new standard appears to be 10 Gigabit over copper, necessitating Cat6A cables for distances up to 300 feet.

Planning for the Future

To maintain a competitive Internet amenity, planning for the upgrade from Multi-Mode to Single Mode fiber is essential. This proactive approach ensures that student housing communities can meet the evolving technological demands and provide reliable Internet service to residents.

For the full in-depth paper please go to https://www.campustechnologies.com/post/new-white-paper-on-student-housing-wiring

CTI has more useful white papers to help Student Housing Managers and Operators successfully navigate these confusing waters of technology: https://www.campustechnologies.com/whitepapers

