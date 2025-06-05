All Talentz Showcases Strategic Outsourcing Excellence at Alacrity ACCESS and Contractor Connection Conferences 2025

"These conferences are more than just industry gathering – they are key engagement points that allow us to connect, listen, and lead," said Sadiq Isu, CEO of All Talentz. Post this

All Talentz representatives were present at both events with its executive leadership:

Picture # 3: Left to Right: Samuel Akingbade, Head, Product & Marketing All Talentz, Abdul Isu Ph. D., Chairman & Co-founder All Talentz, Johnetta Johnson, SVP Operations, Alacrity Solutions, Sadiq Isu, CEO and Co-founder All Talentz, Michael Nwoseh, Business Development Director, All Talentz

"These conferences are more than just industry gathering – they are key engagement points that allow us to connect, listen, and lead," said Sadiq Isu, CEO of All Talentz. "Our consistent presence reflects our dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and the delivery of scalable, high-quality services tailored to the needs of restoration contractors and insurance carriers alike."

Contractor Connection Restore Conference – Louisville, KY

Hosted by Contractor Connection at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the Restore Conference & Expo brought together top-tier contractors, insurance carriers, and managed repair service providers. All Talentz took advantage of this strategic venue to highlight its tailored staffing and support service solutions, designed to help restoration companies scale sustainably.

"From estimate writing to full-service back-office administrative support, we're building capacity where our partners need it most," added Michael Nwoseh, Director of Business Development. "Being here affirms our commitment to that mission."

Both events offered a valuable opportunity for All Talentz to deepen relationships with existing clients like Alacrity Solutions, PuroClean, CRDN, Servpro, Cleanslate Services, etc., and forge new ones, thereby reaffirming its role as a catalyst for growth in the industry.

Michael Nwoseh,, All Talentz, 1 614-502-1440, [email protected], www.alltalentz.com

Paul Olele, 703 W.F LLC, 1 703-364-9859, [email protected], https://703wf.com/

