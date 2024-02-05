ALL THE SPARKLE: Reef-Friendly Mineral Shimmer SPF with Biodegradable Glitter Launches from Sunshine & Glitter and it is Truly Sparkling!

"ALL THE SPARKLE is our answer to taking care of your skin with sunscreen that radiates with eco-friendly, all-natural fun and nourishing sun protection," said Meredith Madsen, founder of Sunshine & Glitter. Post this

The PABA and paraben-free sunscreen features non-nano zinc oxide and nourishing botanicals, revitalizing antioxidants and is Made in the USA. Known for developing biodegradable glitter for its entire product line, Sunshine & Glitter has replaced the use of plastics and formulated a plant-based wood cellulose sunscreen that naturally decomposes. The brand proudly conducts extensive testing to ensure the safety of its innovative offerings.

"I started Sunshine & Glitter in 2018 with a mission of creating a sun care line infused with joy," added Madsen. "Since then, we've grown to spread this joy and sparkle of glitter with good-for-you ingredients nationwide to a highly receptive audience. I love contributing to the happiness of others and have made love a signature component of everything we formulate."

ALL THE SPARKLE is priced at $24.95. To snag one yourself visit sunshineglitter.com or Amazon.

About Sunshine & Glitter:

Sunshine & Glitter fabulously shows how sun safety can be fun for all ages - glitter included! Our brand creates products with nourishing, good-for-you ingredients that are eco-friendly and reef-safe. Loaded with antioxidants, such as green tea extract and aloe, all products contain natural preservatives and are made in the USA. From the ingredients to the messages all over our packages, we hope Sunshine & Glitter products spark joy in your life. Join our journey to make the world a safer and sparklier place!

