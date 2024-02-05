ALL THE SPARKLE: Reef-Friendly Mineral Shimmer SPF with Biodegradable Glitter Launches from Sunshine & Glitter and it is Truly Sparkling!

The innovative brand brings a new spin on fun in the sun, offering a nourishing natural SPF30 protection blended with dazzling eco-friendly shimmers and glitters making it this summer's must-have.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine & Glitter announces its latest addition to keep sun lovers protected from the sun with the debut of ALL THE SPARKLE, a 100% mineral SPF30 sunscreen featuring non-nano zinc oxide, mineral shimmer and biodegradable gold glitter combined to make the most gorgeous SPF on the market yet. Arriving in time for all the spring break activities, ALL THE SPARKLE is this fun-loving brand's new adult-targeted sunscreen. Vacation travel-ready, TSA-approved for your carry-ons, festivals and all your summer concert adventures.
"ALL THE SPARKLE is our answer to taking care of your skin with sunscreen that radiates with eco-friendly, all-natural fun and nourishing sun protection," said Meredith Madsen, founder of Sunshine & Glitter. "We've made it a priority to formulate this sunscreen to be reef-friendly, broad spectrum UVA/UVB and water-resistant without losing its glittering gorgeousness! We love to bring the party and it's a must-have for enjoying the rays while protecting yourself from sun damage while nourishing with antioxidants."
The PABA and paraben-free sunscreen features non-nano zinc oxide and nourishing botanicals, revitalizing antioxidants and is Made in the USA. Known for developing biodegradable glitter for its entire product line, Sunshine & Glitter has replaced the use of plastics and formulated a plant-based wood cellulose sunscreen that naturally decomposes. The brand proudly conducts extensive testing to ensure the safety of its innovative offerings.
"I started Sunshine & Glitter in 2018 with a mission of creating a sun care line infused with joy," added Madsen. "Since then, we've grown to spread this joy and sparkle of glitter with good-for-you ingredients nationwide to a highly receptive audience. I love contributing to the happiness of others and have made love a signature component of everything we formulate."
ALL THE SPARKLE is priced at $24.95. To snag one yourself visit sunshineglitter.com or Amazon.
About Sunshine & Glitter:
Sunshine & Glitter fabulously shows how sun safety can be fun for all ages - glitter included! Our brand creates products with nourishing, good-for-you ingredients that are eco-friendly and reef-safe. Loaded with antioxidants, such as green tea extract and aloe, all products contain natural preservatives and are made in the USA. From the ingredients to the messages all over our packages, we hope Sunshine & Glitter products spark joy in your life. Join our journey to make the world a safer and sparklier place!
