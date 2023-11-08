All-VPL Football Team Selections and Awards Announced by the Coaches of the Virginia Prep League Following Their Meeting at Fork Union Military Academy

The coaches of the Virginia Prep League this week announced their awards and selections for the All-VPL Football Team for 2023 as voted by the coaches in a meeting of the Virginia Prep League member schools hosted at Fork Union Military Academy.

FORK UNION, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The coaches of the Virginia Prep League this week announced their awards and selections for the All-VPL Football Team for 2023 as voted by the coaches in a meeting of the Virginia Prep League member schools hosted at Fork Union Military Academy.

Co-Player of the Year, Davion Brown, Grade 10, Trinity Episcopal School

Co-Player of the Year, Darius Gray, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School

OFFENSE

QB, Taegen Logan, Grade 11, Trinity Episcopal School

RB, Michael Farley Jr., Grade 10, St. Christopher's School

RB, Tre Grant, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

RB, Savion Hiter, Grade 10, Woodberry Forest School

OL, Darius Gray, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School

OL, Cooper Gardiner, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

OL, Jack Seel, Grade 11, St. Christopher's School

OL, Emile Beaulieu, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School

OL, Carson Murray, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School

OL, Ryan Mitchell, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

OL, Will Rosen, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

Rec, Davion Brown, Grade 10, Trinity Episcopal School

Rec, Jaden Fergusion, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School

Rec, Dyzier Carter, Grade 10, Woodberry Forest School

PK, Lucas Asada, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School

Athlete, Kahlil Nash, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School

Return Specialist, Alexander Abron, Grade 11, Fork Union Military Academy

DEFENSE

DL, Henry Omohundro, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School

DL, Junior Saunders, Grade 9, Woodberry Forest School

DL, Cam Walker, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

DL, Jonie Ansah, Grade 12, Fork Union Military Academy

LB, Charlie Sutton, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School

LB, Jay Williams, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

LB, Torin Craig, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School

LB, Bowen Knight, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

LB, Walker Turley, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School

DB, Jacob Zollar, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School

DB, Deuce Edwards, Grade 11, Trinity Episcopal School

DB, James Woodward, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

DB, Zahir Rainer, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School

DB, Sheldon Robinson, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School

DB, Lukas Sanker, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School

Athlete, Emerson Smith, Grade 12, Fork Union Military Academy

Punter, Lucas Asada, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School

Coach of the Year, Sam Mickens, Trinity Episcopal School

Sportsmanship Award, Fork Union Military Academy

Media Contact

John Blake, Fork Union Military Academy, 434-842-4281, [email protected], https://www.forkunion.com

Dan Thompson, Fork Union Military Academy, 434-996-7772, [email protected], https://www.forkunion.com

SOURCE Fork Union Military Academy