All-VPL Football Team Selections and Awards Announced by the Coaches of the Virginia Prep League Following Their Meeting at Fork Union Military Academy

The coaches of the Virginia Prep League this week announced their awards and selections for the All-VPL Football Team for 2023 as voted by the coaches in a meeting of the Virginia Prep League member schools hosted at Fork Union Military Academy.
FORK UNION, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The coaches of the Virginia Prep League this week announced their awards and selections for the All-VPL Football Team for 2023 as voted by the coaches in a meeting of the Virginia Prep League member schools hosted at Fork Union Military Academy.
Co-Player of the Year, Davion Brown, Grade 10, Trinity Episcopal School
Co-Player of the Year, Darius Gray, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School
OFFENSE
QB, Taegen Logan, Grade 11, Trinity Episcopal School
RB, Michael Farley Jr., Grade 10, St. Christopher's School
RB, Tre Grant, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
RB, Savion Hiter, Grade 10, Woodberry Forest School
OL, Darius Gray, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School
OL, Cooper Gardiner, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
OL, Jack Seel, Grade 11, St. Christopher's School
OL, Emile Beaulieu, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School
OL, Carson Murray, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School
OL, Ryan Mitchell, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
OL, Will Rosen, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
Rec, Davion Brown, Grade 10, Trinity Episcopal School
Rec, Jaden Fergusion, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School
Rec, Dyzier Carter, Grade 10, Woodberry Forest School
PK, Lucas Asada, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School
Athlete, Kahlil Nash, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School
Return Specialist, Alexander Abron, Grade 11, Fork Union Military Academy
DEFENSE
DL, Henry Omohundro, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School
DL, Junior Saunders, Grade 9, Woodberry Forest School
DL, Cam Walker, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
DL, Jonie Ansah, Grade 12, Fork Union Military Academy
LB, Charlie Sutton, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School
LB, Jay Williams, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
LB, Torin Craig, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School
LB, Bowen Knight, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
LB, Walker Turley, Grade 10, St. Christopher's School
DB, Jacob Zollar, Grade 12, St. Christopher's School
DB, Deuce Edwards, Grade 11, Trinity Episcopal School
DB, James Woodward, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
DB, Zahir Rainer, Grade 12, Trinity Episcopal School
DB, Sheldon Robinson, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School
DB, Lukas Sanker, Grade 11, Woodberry Forest School
Athlete, Emerson Smith, Grade 12, Fork Union Military Academy
Punter, Lucas Asada, Grade 12, Woodberry Forest School
Coach of the Year, Sam Mickens, Trinity Episcopal School
Sportsmanship Award, Fork Union Military Academy
Media Contact
John Blake, Fork Union Military Academy, 434-842-4281, [email protected], https://www.forkunion.com
Dan Thompson, Fork Union Military Academy, 434-996-7772, [email protected], https://www.forkunion.com
SOURCE Fork Union Military Academy
Share this article