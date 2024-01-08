ALL4 Expands into Pacific Northwest with Whatcom Environmental Acquisition

"We look forward to growing clients in the Pacific Northwest and broadening the depth of our EHS services with clients throughout the U.S." Post this

Eric Libolt, Vice President of Whatcom Environmental, echoes the mutual goals of the integration of teams, "This is a great opportunity for us to supplement the services offered to our clients and to be a local partner and resource to ALL4's clientele."

This marks ALL4's fourth acquisition and represents a significant step in ALL4's objective to provide strategic solutions to the regulated community throughout the country. ALL4's Chief Executive Officer William Straub notes, "ALL4's approach to acquisitions has been to focus on companies with technical experts in expanding markets who have long-standing and strong client relationships. We look forward to growing clients in the Pacific Northwest and broadening the depth of our EHS services with clients throughout the U.S."

The addition of Whatcom Environmental brings ALL4 to 250 professionals who serve the regulated community in a wide range of industries.

About ALL4

ALL4 provides consulting services that span challenges encountered within industrial environmental, health, and safety programs. Our strategic services include air quality, chemical reporting and management, digital solutions, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), investigation and remediation, occupational health and safety, waste management, and water quality. ALL4 has offices and remote staff members in 26 U.S. states as well as in Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The company has office locations in the metro areas of Philadelphia, PA (headquarters); Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Atlanta, GA; Louisville/Lexington, KY; Raleigh, NC; Houston, TX; Bellingham, WA, and Washington, DC. ALL4 provides strategic consulting services to numerous heavily regulated industries across the country, including pulp and paper, food and beverage, consumer products, cement, chemical/pharmaceutical, waste management, power, oil and gas, and automotive. ALL4 has been consistently recognized as a "Best Place to Work" both regionally and nationally – growing in personnel, culture, and environmental disciplines. For more information, visit https://www.all4inc.com and connect with ALL4 on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

