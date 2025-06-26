Allan Morris Appointed CEO of Medical Technology Associates

Medical Technology Associates (MTA), a national leader in testing, inspection, certification, equipment and maintenance services for healthcare and life sciences facilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Morris as Chief Executive Officer.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates (MTA), a national leader in testing, inspection, certification, equipment and maintenance services for healthcare and life sciences facilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Morris as Chief Executive Officer.

Morris succeeds Val Marks, who is retiring after nearly 12 years of leadership and transitioning to the Board. Her contributions have positioned MTA as one of the most respected compliance and life safety service providers in the industry.