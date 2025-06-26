Allan Morris Appointed CEO of Medical Technology Associates

Medical Technology Associates (MTA), a national leader in testing, inspection, certification, equipment and maintenance services for healthcare and life sciences facilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Morris as Chief Executive Officer.
TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates (MTA), a national leader in testing, inspection, certification, equipment and maintenance services for healthcare and life sciences facilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Morris as Chief Executive Officer.
Morris succeeds Val Marks, who is retiring after nearly 12 years of leadership and transitioning to the Board. Her contributions have positioned MTA as one of the most respected compliance and life safety service providers in the industry.
Allan Morris brings more than two decades of executive experience spanning the medical gases, biomedical services, and specialty chemicals sectors. A recognized leader, Morris has built a reputation for scaling businesses, driving operational excellence, and unlocking long-term enterprise value through a combination of strategic vision, disciplined execution, and a people-first leadership approach.
"I'm honored to join MTA at such a pivotal exciting time in its journey," said Morris. "I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to strengthen our leading market position, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering mission-critical solutions that advance healthcare safety and performance."
Morris's appointment signals a new chapter for MTA, as the company looks to expand its impact across the healthcare ecosystem while remaining focused on its core values of excellence, integrity, and service.
About Medical Technology Associates
Medical Technology Associates (MTA) is a trusted provider of life safety and compliance services, specializing in the testing, inspection, certification, equipment and maintenance services that support critical healthcare environments. MTA's solutions help ensure safety, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness in hospitals, laboratories, and other patient care settings nationwide. These solutions focus on Medical Gas, Controlled Environment, Calibration and Bio Med.
Media Contact
Allan Morris, Medical Technology Associates, 1 (877) 569-8886, [email protected], www.mtausa.com
