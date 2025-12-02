Allan Stitt named NADN's 2025 Distinguished Neutral of the Year

Allan has been an ADR pioneer and thought leader in Canada and internationally for more than three decades and is widely respected for his skill in helping clients navigate even the most complex disputes. Post this

A trusted mediator and arbitrator, Allan enjoys a stellar reputation on both sides of the bar and has been called upon by many of Canada's and Europe's most prominent firms to resolve high-profile commercial disputes. He has also led ADR system design projects for major institutions and served on numerous global dispute resolution panels.

Allan's academic foundation includes studying ADR and negotiation under Professor Roger Fisher, Professor Frank Sander, and Bruce Patton at Harvard Law School where he earned his Master of Laws in 1992. He has since served in leadership roles as Past President of the ADR Institute of Canada, the Arbitration and Mediation Institute of Canada, the Arbitration and Mediation Institute of Ontario, and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC).

Internationally, Allan has represented Canada as a delegate to UNCITRAL, contributing to the Singapore Convention on Mediation and the development of Model Expedited Arbitration Rules. He currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Abraham Global Peace Initiative and is an Honourary Member of the Advisory Board for the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators in Kenya. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the International Academy of Mediators and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

His accolades include the Ontario Bar Association's Award of Excellence in ADR, an honourary Doctor of Laws from the University of Windsor Faculty of Law, and the Windsor Law Dual JD Distinguished Alumni Award. He has been consistently listed in The International Who's Who of Commercial Mediation, The Best Lawyers in Canada – ADR, and Who's Who Legal: Thought Leaders – Global Elite (2023, 2024, 2025).

"Thank you so much to the NADN. This is an incredible honor and I'm humbled to receive this award from my peers," commented Allan Stitt. "It has been incredibly rewarding to be in a field with so many brilliant and decent people, and it's heartening to be able to help people resolve their disputes while trying to preserve their relationships. I look forward to continued innovation and collaboration with others in the ADR field."

