Allan Tsang Joins Rapid Research Evaluation (RPDRE) International as Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Research Evaluation (RPDRE) International, a 9x award-winning global leader in research and analytics, is proud to announce the appointment of Allan Tsang as Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator.
Allan Tsang brings over two decades of experience in negotiation, international business development, and strategic consulting to his new role at RPDRE International. He has a proven track record of negotiating high-stakes deals in the US and overseas, driving growth, and building successful partnerships across diverse industries and markets. Allan plays a key role in expanding RPDRE's international footprint and driving strategic initiatives.
In his role as Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator, Allan is responsible for spearheading RPDRE's international expansion strategy, negotiating deals, identifying new business opportunities, and forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders. Leveraging his expertise in negotiation and relationship management, Allan works closely with the executive team to drive innovation and accelerate growth in global markets.
