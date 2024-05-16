Allan Tsang Joins Rapid Research Evaluation (RPDRE) International as Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator

Allan Tsang joins RPDRE International, bringing over 17 years of negotiation expertise. As Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator, he drives global expansion, forging partnerships and accelerating growth in diverse markets.

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Research Evaluation (RPDRE) International, a 9x award-winning global leader in research and analytics, is proud to announce the appointment of Allan Tsang as Senior Advisor and Lead Negotiator.