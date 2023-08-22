AllCampus Achieves Benefit Corporation (B Corp™) Certification

"Becoming a B Corp-certified company has been a long-term goal that only 10% of businesses achieve, and I'm immensely proud of our entire organization for working together to finally get there." said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Tweet this

B Corp Certification, also known as Benefit Corporation Certification, is a designation administered by the nonprofit B Lab and awarded to companies that meet certain standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. This certification enables companies to operate with a heightened focus on creating a positive impact on society and the environment.

The B Corp certification looks at a company's practices across five categories –– governance, workers, community, environment, and customers –– and conducts a rigorous assessment process that evaluates a company's overall impact on various stakeholders, including employees, communities, customers, and the environment. In order to receive B Corp certification, companies must score a minimum of 80 points on the assessment. While the average score is 51, AllCampus received an overall score of 89.

"AllCampus has always prioritized social, environmental and community impact, and operating as a responsible and ethical business," said Heather Shulick, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at AllCampus. "Our certification as a B Corp reinforces our commitment to using our business as a force for good. I'm so proud of each and every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication toward delivering on our mission, and I'm excited about our bright future as a B Corp-certified organization."

This designations come on the heels of AllCampus announcing its new status as a public benefit limited liability company (PB LLC) in January, underscoring the company's commitment to generating social and public good by operating responsibly and sustainably –– and furthering its mission of making education more accessible, affordable and equitable.

For more information on AllCampus, its services and its university and employer partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

