AllCampus and California Lutheran University Announce New Partnership to Launch Online Bachelor's and Master's Programs

California Lutheran University is recognized as one of the top 15 colleges in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report. Through this partnership, AllCampus will assist California Lutheran University with student services and instructional design for online programs, with support from LearningMate. The 11 programs that AllCampus will help launch span three separate schools within the university, including:

School of Professional and Continuing Studies: Six bachelor's completion programs that currently exist in person will be offered online starting in Fall 2024, including accounting, business management, communication, criminology, organizational leadership and psychology.

School of Management: Four master's degrees currently delivered on campus will be offered online starting in the Fall of 2024 –– including a Master of Public Policy and Administration, a Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management and Master of Science degrees in Information Technology. AllCampus is also expected to help launch an online Master of Science in Sport Management program in Fall 2024.

School of Education: Starting Spring 2024, AllCampus will support with marketing services for the on-ground Master of Science in Counseling (K12 and Higher Education) program as well as the Master of Science in Counseling (Higher Education) online program, which is set to launch in Spring 2026.

"At AllCampus, we are dedicated to making higher education more accessible, affordable and equitable to all students," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Partnering with Cal Lutheran, a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), underscores our mission by empowering students and working professionals with the tools and opportunities to create a more inclusive educational landscape. At the undergrad level, it also provides more Californians with options for fully online and hybrid modalities, which have become harder to access in the state. "

"We're thrilled to be partnering with both AllCampus and Cal Lutheran," said Nachiket Paratkar, Senior Vice President, Higher Education and Workforce at LearningMate. "For online education to thrive, it's essential that students have access to effective and engaging courses. With LearningMate's technology targeted at the next generation of learners and AllCampus' mission to increase accessibility to higher education, students at California Lutheran will have access to the highest quality of online education."

For more information on AllCampus, its services and its university and employer partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

To learn more about California Lutheran, please visit: https://www.callutheran.edu/

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About California Lutheran University

Cal Lutheran is based in Thousand Oaks, California, with additional locations in Westlake Village, Oxnard, Santa Maria and Berkeley. Designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education, Cal Lutheran serves about 3,600 students from across the nation and around the world from a diversity of backgrounds, cultures and faiths.

About LearningMate Solutions, Inc.

LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and non-traditional edtech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. Learn more at http://www.learningmate.com.

Contact:

AllCampus: [email protected]

California Lutheran University: [email protected]

Learning Mate: [email protected]

